Adamawa Health Sector Working Group Bulletin, North East Nigeria - January 2019
HIGHLIGHTS OF ADAMAWA STATE HEALTH SECTOR HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE
North East Mental Health & PSS Operational Framework by the MHPSS Sub-sector
90 days’ response plan; Lamurde LGA captured for Adamawa State
Updates on the Operational Health Sector Working Group meeting (OHSWG) and the MOFCOM Meeting in Mubi North LGA
Lassa Fever Case Management in response to the outbreak in Adamawa State
Active case search for TB amongst Nomads and host communities
ACT distribution in Yola North