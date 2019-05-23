23 May 2019

Adamawa Health Sector Working Group Bulletin, North East Nigeria - April 2019

from World Health Organization, Government of Nigeria, Health Cluster
Published on 30 Apr 2019 View Original
HIGHLIGHTS OF ADAMAWA STATE HEALTH SECTOR HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE

  • 2,000 Refugees in Cameroon willing to participate in the safe and dignified repatriation to Adamawa State in May, 2019

  • Inauguration of the SMOH, Health Data Governing Council and the Health Data Consultative Committee with support from WHO

  • Updates at the MOFCOM level

  • TB REACH Wave 5 IDP Scale-up Project for active TB case detection in 4 LGAs with high case load of IDPs within host communities.

  • Epidemiological updates of diseases

