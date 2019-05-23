Adamawa Health Sector Working Group Bulletin, North East Nigeria - April 2019

HIGHLIGHTS OF ADAMAWA STATE HEALTH SECTOR HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE

2,000 Refugees in Cameroon willing to participate in the safe and dignified repatriation to Adamawa State in May, 2019

Inauguration of the SMOH, Health Data Governing Council and the Health Data Consultative Committee with support from WHO

Updates at the MOFCOM level

TB REACH Wave 5 IDP Scale-up Project for active TB case detection in 4 LGAs with high case load of IDPs within host communities.