Adamawa and Borno - Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH): Assessment of Hard-to-Reach Areas in Northeast Nigeria (January 2021)

Introduction

The continuation of conflict in Northeast Nigeria has created a complex humanitarian crisis, rendering sections of Borno and Adamawa states as hard to reach. To address information gaps facing the humanitarian response and inform humanitarian actors on the demographics of households in hard-to-reach areas of Northeast Nigeria, as well as to identify their needs, access to services and movement intentions, REACH has been conducting monthly assessments of hard-to-reach areas in Northeast Nigeria since November 2018.

Proportion of settlements assessed, January 2021