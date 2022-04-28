Adamawa and Borno - Education: Assessment of Hard-to-Reach Areas in Northeast Nigeria (February - March 2022)

Introduction

The continuation of conflict in Northeast Nigeria has created a complex humanitarian crisis, rendering sections of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states as hard to reach. To address information gaps facing the humanitarian response and inform humanitarian actors on the demographics of households in hard-to-reach areas of Northeast Nigeria, as well as to identify their needs, access to services and movement intentions, REACH has been conducting monthly assessments of hard-to-reach areas in Northeast Nigeria since November 2018.

Methodology

Using the Area of Knowledge (AoK) methodology, REACH remotely monitors the situation in hard-to-reach areas through monthly multi-sector interviews in accessible Local Government Area (LGA) capitals with key informants (KIs) who are either (1) newly arrived internally displaced persons (IDPs) who have left a hard-to-reach settlement in the last month or (2) KIs who have had contact with someone living or having been in a hard-to-reach settlement in the last month (traders, migrants, family members, etc.).

If not stated otherwise, the recall period for each question is set to one month prior to the last information the KI has had from the hard-to-reach area. Selected KIs are purposively sampled and are interviewed on settlement-wide circumstances in hard-to-reach areas, rather than their individual experiences. Responses from KIs reporting on the same settlement are then aggregated to the settlement level. The most common response provided by the greatest number of KIs is reported for each settlement. When no most common response could be identified, the response is considered as ‘no consensus’. While included in the calculations, the percentage of settlements for which no consensus was reached is not displayed in the results below.

Results presented in this factsheet, unless otherwise specified, represent the proportion of settlements assessed within an LGA. Findings are only reported on LGAs where at least 5% of populated settlements and at least 5 settlements in the respective LGA have been assessed. The findings presented are indicative of broader trends in assessed settlements from Feb to Mar 2022, and are not statistically generalisable2 . Due to precautions related to the COVID-19 outbreak, data was collected remotely through phone based interviews with assistance from local stakeholders. Data collection took place from February 1st to March 23rd.