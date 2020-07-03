Activities of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2020/585)

I. Introduction

1 . The present report covers the period from 1 January to 22 June 2020 and provides an overview of developments and trends in West Africa and the Sahel. It also captures the activities of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) and highlights progress made in the implementation of the United Nations integrated strategy for the Sahel. In addition, it provides an update on the situation in the Lake Chad basin, pursuant to Security Council resolution 2349 (2017).

II. Developments and trends in West Africa and the Sahel

2 . Since my previous report (S/2019/1005), the political situation in West Africa and the Sahel has been marked by uneven progress. Electoral and constitutional processes proceeded with varying degrees of inclusivity, transparency and credibility, raising tensions in some countries. Terrorist activities and intercommunal violence contributed to a degrading regional security environment amid a worsening humanitarian crisis and the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Systematic attacks by armed groups on civilian and military targets in Burkina Faso, Mali, the Niger and Nigeria posed serious threats to peace and stability for the region and beyond.

3 . Voting was held in Benin (local), Guinea (legislative, as well as a constitutional referendum), Mali (legislative) and Togo (presidential). Preparations for presidential elections continued in Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea and the Niger. The countries of the region and regional institutions continued to address competing political, security and development challenges while grappling with response measures to the COVID-19 crisis.