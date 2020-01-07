07 Jan 2020

Activities of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2019/1005) [EN/AR]

Report
from UN Security Council
Published on 30 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (258.77 KB)

I. Introduction

  1. The present report covers the period from 1 July to 31 December 2019 and provides an overview of developments and trends in West Africa and the Sahel. It also outlines the activities of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) and progress made in the implementation of the United Nations integrated strategy for the Sahel. In addition, it provides an update on the situation in the Lake Chad basin region, pursuant to Security Council resolution 2349 (2017).

II. Developments and trends in West Africa and the Sahel

  1. Since my previous report (S/2019/549), the political and security environment has deteriorated in the Sahel. Burkina Faso and Mali have particularly been affected. Recurring attacks on civilian and military targets triggered population displacements, led to the prolonged closure of health and education facilities, and, in certain areas, reinforced the role of militias and self-defence groups in providing security.

  2. Preparations for presidential elections continued in Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire,
    Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, the Niger and Togo. In some of those countries, those preparations were marred by tensions. Consultations about constitutional and other reforms moved forward in the Gambia but were contested by opposition and civil society actors in Guinea.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.