Activities of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2019/1005) [EN/AR]
I. Introduction
- The present report covers the period from 1 July to 31 December 2019 and provides an overview of developments and trends in West Africa and the Sahel. It also outlines the activities of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) and progress made in the implementation of the United Nations integrated strategy for the Sahel. In addition, it provides an update on the situation in the Lake Chad basin region, pursuant to Security Council resolution 2349 (2017).
II. Developments and trends in West Africa and the Sahel
Since my previous report (S/2019/549), the political and security environment has deteriorated in the Sahel. Burkina Faso and Mali have particularly been affected. Recurring attacks on civilian and military targets triggered population displacements, led to the prolonged closure of health and education facilities, and, in certain areas, reinforced the role of militias and self-defence groups in providing security.
Preparations for presidential elections continued in Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire,
Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, the Niger and Togo. In some of those countries, those preparations were marred by tensions. Consultations about constitutional and other reforms moved forward in the Gambia but were contested by opposition and civil society actors in Guinea.