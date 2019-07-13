Activities of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2019/549) [EN/AR]
I. Introduction
- The present report covers the period from 1 January to 30 June 2019 and provides an overview of developments and trends in West Africa and the Sahel. It also outlines the activities of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) and progress made in the implementation of the United Nations integrated strategy for the Sahel. In addition, it provides an update on the situation in the Lake Chad basin, pursuant to Security Council resolution 2349 (2017).
II. Developments and trends in West Africa and the Sahel
Since my previous report (S/2018/1175), the peace and security environment in most of West Africa and the Sahel has remained relatively stable, despite worsening insecurity in several parts of the Sahel. Raids and kidnappings by terrorist groups, banditry and spreading intercommunal violence accounted for much of the volatility. Terrorists and other unidentified armed groups continued to carry out raids on military targets and civilian infrastructure in Burkina Faso, Mali, the Niger and Nigeria.
A number of electoral processes unfolded in several countries during the reporting period. Presidential, legislative and gubernatorial elections were held in Nigeria. A presidential election was held in Senegal, while legislative elections were conducted in Benin and Guinea-Bissau.