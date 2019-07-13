Activities of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2019/549) [EN/AR]

Since my previous report (S/2018/1175), the peace and security environment in most of West Africa and the Sahel has remained relatively stable, despite worsening insecurity in several parts of the Sahel. Raids and kidnappings by terrorist groups, banditry and spreading intercommunal violence accounted for much of the volatility. Terrorists and other unidentified armed groups continued to carry out raids on military targets and civilian infrastructure in Burkina Faso, Mali, the Niger and Nigeria.