31 Oct 2019

Action Against Hunger's lifesaving activities to resume in Nigeria

Report
from Action Against Hunger USA
Published on 31 Oct 2019 View Original

Action Against Hunger is pleased to announce that the suspension of its activities in North East Nigeria has been temporarily lifted.

Action Against Hunger would like to thank the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, the Humanitarian Community and its donors for their assistance to get this suspension lifted.

It is time for our teams to get back to communities quickly and ensure that they receive the services and lifesaving assistance that they have not been able to access for the last six weeks.

Action Against Hunger is providing food assistance to people who had no access to livelihoods and food. We also deploy lifesaving health and nutrition services across health facilities in Borno and Yobe States.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.