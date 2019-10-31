Action Against Hunger's lifesaving activities to resume in Nigeria

Action Against Hunger is pleased to announce that the suspension of its activities in North East Nigeria has been temporarily lifted.

Action Against Hunger would like to thank the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, the Humanitarian Community and its donors for their assistance to get this suspension lifted.

It is time for our teams to get back to communities quickly and ensure that they receive the services and lifesaving assistance that they have not been able to access for the last six weeks.

Action Against Hunger is providing food assistance to people who had no access to livelihoods and food. We also deploy lifesaving health and nutrition services across health facilities in Borno and Yobe States.