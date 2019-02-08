Accelerating Localisation through Partnerships - Recommendations for operational practices that strengthen the leadership of national and local actors in partnership-based humanitarian action in Nigeria

Executive summary

This research was commissioned by the Accelerating Localisation through Partnerships programme – a multi-agency consortium programme funded by the European Commission’s Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid department (ECHO) over two years (2017-2019) – to establish what operational elements of partnerships between local, national and international NGOs are most likely to foster localisation of humanitarian action.

The research was underpinned by a mixed methods approach using qualitative and quantitative data collection approaches. In-depth consultations were conducted in three locations across Nigeria to reach a varied sample of local and national actors: Abuja, Jos and Maiduguri. In total, 70 NGOs were consulted for this research in Nigeria; 80% of which were local or national NGOs.

The findings reflect experiences from a rich diversity of local and national NGOs in Nigeria and provide valuable insights that can assist humanitarian organisations in ensuring partnership practices accelerate localisation of humanitarian action. Findings are also relevant for those funding humanitarian response, in particular signatories of the Grand Bargain.

Local and national NGOs (L/NNGOs) in Nigeria believe their own organisations have only limited influence on humanitarian decision-making with donors and United Nations (UN) agencies. Partnerships, while not perceived as equitable, are still seen by the majority as instrumental in meeting the needs of crisis-affected people in disaster response operations. The majority of research participants believe that partnerships are the best pathway to localisation.

The three core organisational capabilities important for effective partnerships in Nigeria ranked highest by research participants were: Project design, planning and management; Monitoring, Evaluation, Accountability and Learning (MEAL); and Financial Management and Reporting. Examples of partnership practices which are most and least conducive to localisation are outlined in the report with relation to each of these three core organisational capabilities.

Other core capabilities rated highly included human resources (HR) management, capacity development, and fundraising. Core values and principles highlighted as the most important for partnerships by research participants were: commitment to programme quality, gender equity and inclusion, humanitarian principles, and accountability to affected persons, yet research results on these themes are not conclusive. Trust and respect also emerged as a priority for partnerships.

National and local NGOs (L/NNGOs) should continue to play an important leadership role in advocacy and logistics management, while INGOs can make the most important contribution to partnerships by supporting L/NNGOs with fundraising, capacity building. The research highlighted that L/NNGOs feel unable to influence humanitarian decisionmaking in Nigeria, and efforts are needed to address this. L/NNGOs also raised concerns on the trend towards international NGOs (INGOs) establishing national entities and competing for funds open to L/NNGOs. Research findings suggest that longer-term partnerships between INGOs and L/NNGOs will result in partnership practices most conducive to localisation. Additionally, partnership practices should respond to the high-risk operating environment in Nigeria and make further efforts to support L/NNGOs in this.

Twelve key recommendations emerged from the research including: Jointly review research findings and recommendations; Identify external factors restricting localisation; Review partnership agreements; assess capacity strengthening needs of local and national actors; assess capacity building skills of international actors; Support organisational / policy development; Increase understanding and commitment to humanitarian standards; Invest in disaster preparedness and risk reduction; Hold frank discussions on direct access to funding; Support linkages and understanding between local actors and funding agencies/mechanisms; Establish an inter-agency working group to discuss the issue of ‘INGO nationalisation’; and Support local and national organisations to be financially sustainable.

The Accelerating Localisation through Partnerships consortium members will be testing these recommendations in a pilot phase; learning from which will inform a Localisation Framework for Nigeria and a global Pathways to Localisation report. The consortium is keen to hear from organisations and agencies with feedback or learning from their own experiences of implementing these recommendations.