Accelerated learning curriculum excites Borno governor

Borno state governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum has applauded the development of a national accelerated basics curriculum that will help to cut down on the number of out of school children in Nigeria.

Zulum gave the commendation on Tuesday 14th June, 2022 in Maiduguri at the close out meeting of the European Union funded education and livelihood project. The curriculum was developed by the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) with support from the European Union and Plan International and was piloted by the EU project in Borno state.

The Governor who was represented by Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RRR), Engr. Abba Yusuf thanked the EU for funding the project which renovated classrooms, constructed gender segregated latrines, new boreholes and distributed school bags, water bottles, biros, mathematical sets to 13, 800 students.

The three-year project was implemented by Plan International Nigeria led consortium with Save the Children and GEPaDc as partners.

EU Team Lead in Borno, Kabiru Abass called on the state government to grant automatic employment to the volunteer teachers trained by the project. He said this would help to reduce overcrowded classes and return children back to school after dropping out.

Earlier in his speech, Country Director of Plan International Nigeria, Charles Usie, who was represented by the Director of Programme Quality and Innovation, Jummai Lawan Musa said the early recovery and resilience project began in 2019 and had supported the return and enrolment of more than 13, 000 children to school across Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC), Jere, Monguno, Gwoza, Magumeri, Biu, Mafa, Damboa, Konduga LGAs in Borno state, Northeast Nigeria.

Twelve years of conflict in North-eastern Nigeria has affected over 14.8 million people making it one of the worst global humanitarian disasters.

In the north east, according to UNICEF, an approximately 645 teachers were killed by Boko Haram insurgents, 19,000 teachers were displaced and over 1,500 schools were damaged, destroyed, or occupied by armed groups or by displaced populations.

Usie also said that 80, 000 primary and secondary school pupils benefitted from improved access to quality education.

“More than 13,000 children and youth who had lost some years of learning, benefitted from accelerated learning, while 12,000 young people benefitted from life-skills training, and 3,010 received employability & business trainings,” he said.

Overall, he said “182 classrooms were rehabilitated and furniture provided, 82 water points were installed or repaired, and 550 latrine cubicles were constructed across the most needed of the 123 schools and 41 Tsangayas.”

In addition, Usie who said that 52,585 children received vouchers for learning kits, 25,462 girls and young women received dignity kits to manage menstruation, and 2,580 young people received vouchers for business start-up kits.

Teaching kits and textbooks were provided to 123 schools out of which 25 were Tsangayas, 73 were primary schools and 24 Accelerated Basic Education Programme (ABEP) while 430 teachers were trained and also received a monthly stipend.

“As part of our measures at ensuring more value addition to the learning environment, 14 schools were established with kitchen gardens, and psycho-social resources were established in 73 schools for referral for children with trauma,” the country director said.

The project supported the state to review the School Based Management Committee (SBMC) policy, and 123 SBMCs in schools underwent refresher training, working with communities to engage them in education advocacy.

