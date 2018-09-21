ACAPS: Briefing note - Thousands of people displaced due to flooding across Nigeria, 21 September 2018

Heavy rainfall has caused the Niger and Benue rivers to overflow, displacing thousands across 12 states as of late August (DG ECHO 16/09/2018; 21/09/2018). The National Emergency Management Agency has declared an emergency in Kogi, Niger, Delta and Anambra states, and is monitoring eight other states in central and southern Nigeria (Floodlist 19/09/2018). In addition to river flooding, flash floods have occurred in central and northern Nigeria since July, affecting Katsina, Kano, Jigawa and Sokoto states. Thousands of houses have been destroyed across all affected states and the affected population has lost household and personal belongings. The floods have caused considerable damage to farmland across Nigeria. There is an urgent need for shelter, NFI, food and livelihood assistance.

Anticipated Scope and Scale

The main rainy season in Nigeria is expected to continue until October and heavy rainfall is predicted for the next three weeks. This could lead to further flooding in affected communities and floods in previously unaffected areas.

The extensive crop damage is likely to aggravate food insecurity in the region and to affect livelihoods. Flooding can have a long-term health impact on communities that are already exposed to conflict and displacement.