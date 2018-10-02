ACAPS Briefing Note - Nigeria Floods Update II, 2 October 2018

Since the publication of ACAPS Nigeria Floods Update I Briefing Note on 26 September, rains have continued although Niger and Benue river levels have dropped slightly. As of 26 September the flooding of the Niger and Benue rivers is affecting 826,400 people and displacing 176,300 people across 12 states. Assessments are ongoing, and numbers are likely to increase (NEMA 26/09/2018; 24/09/2018). Since 26 September, some 200 deaths and 1,035 injuries have been reported. Assessments indicate that around 17,800 homes were damaged or destroyed across all affected states as of late August. Shelter, food, NFIs, and medical assistance continue to be key needs for the affected population (NEMA 26/09/2018). There is no available data from Adamawa and Taraba states.