ACAPS Briefing Note - Nigeria Floods Update, 26 September 2018

Since the publication of ACAPS Nigeria Floods Briefing Note on 21 September, river levels in most of the 12 affected states remain high due to flooding, which has affected 441,251 people, and displaced 141,369 people between late August and 24 September. A total of 108 deaths and 192 injuries have been reported as of late August. Rainfall is expected to continue for the next week. Rivers and Bayelsa states are estimated to be amongst the worst affected states where water levels continue to rise. Initial assessments indicate that 13,031 homes were damaged or destroyed across all affected states as of late August. Shelter, food, NFIs and medical assistance continue to be key needs for the affected population

Crisis impact

Since the publication of ACAPS Nigeria Floods Briefing Note on 21 September, widespread flooding due to ongoing rainfall has affected 441,250 people and displaced 141,400 people in Adamawa, Anambra, Bayelsa, Benue, Delta, Edo, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Rivers, and Taraba states since late August (NEMA 24/09/2018; ERCC; 24/09/2018).

As of 24 September, flooding across 12 states and 50 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in central and southern Nigeria has caused 108 deaths and 192 injuries (NEMA 24/09/2018). Across all affected states, there is an urgent need for shelter, with around 13,000 houses damaged (NEMA 24/09/2018). The affected population has lost household and personal belongings. The floods have caused considerable damage to agricultural land across Nigeria, with 122,653 hectares of agricultural land destroyed. In addition to shelter, there is an urgent need for food, NFIs and medicine (NEMA 24/09/2018). The flooding is widespread and situation is rapidly evolving. As assessments are ongoing, the number of the affected people is expected to further increase.

Initial assessments indicate that Rivers and Bayelsa are amongst the most affected states. Water levels continue to rise in Rivers and Bayelsa. As of 24 September, water levels in lower Benue state have subsided to 10m, compared to 11m on 21 September.

The Niger River at Lokoja city, Kogi state, has not receded, as it recorded water levels of 11.05m on 24 September (NEMA 24/09/2018). Light to moderate rainfall is expected to continue until early October.

Shelter: Flooding has displaced around 141,400 people across the 12 affected states, of which 80,600 people are estimated to be living with friends and family (NEMA 24/09/2018). Over 13,000 houses have been partially or totally damaged. IDPs have relocated to emergency shelters, such as LGA offices, schools, stadiums and churches.

Some of the affected population is staying in IDP camps that have been recently constructed by the Presidential Committee on Flood Relief and Rehabilitation (NEMA 21/09/2018). As assessments are ongoing, and water levels continue to rise in Rivers and Bayelsa states, the amount of houses damaged, which are typically built with mud and thatch roods, is likely to increase (IFCR 23/09/2018). The affected population are in urgent need of shelter support and NFIs, such as blankets, mats, hygiene kits and kitchen sets (IFCR 23/09/2018).

Livelihood: New estimates indicate that 122,653 hectares of agricultural land have been flooded across central and southern Nigeria. Crops were destroyed before the harvesting season begins in October (NYTimes 17/08/2018). This makes the affected population more vulnerable to food insecurity, and negatively impacts the livelihoods of farmers. Flooding is also likely to affect other livelihoods, such as fishers and petty traders.

Food: There continues to be an urgent need for food assistance for IDPs across all affected states. Severe flood damage to agricultural crops means there is a risk that some communities will experience increased food insecurity throughout the harvest season. (Daily Trust 20/09/2018). There are still no reports on whether markets that have been flooded and closed. Transportation of food is likely to be severely restricted because main roads have been flooded.

Health: Since the publication of the briefing note on 21 September, 192 injuries have been reported since late August. Flood affected victims are likely to be in urgent medical care, as result of injuries and the risk of outbreaks made worse due to the extensive flooding. Health care support is particularly needed in IDP camps (IFCR 23/09/2018).

The risk that diarrhoea and cholera will spread remains high, as water levels continue to rise in Rivers and Bayelsa, and have mostly not subsided in other communities.

Particularly in more populated areas, and overcrowded IDP camps where WASH facilities are inadequate, there continues to be a high concern for cholera to spread further. There have been reports of an increase in diarrhoea cases in four of the flood affected states (IFCR 23/09/2018). There is a lack of geographical information and data indicating which states are affected by the spike in diarrhoea cases. 27,927 cases of suspected cholera were reported between 1 January and 10 September countrywide (NCDC 10/09/2018). Between 1 January and 10 September, suspected cholera cases were reported in the flood affected states of Adamawa (2,002), Anambra (23), Bayelsa (no data), Benue (no data), Delta (no data), Edo (no data), Kebbi (198), Kogi (102), Kwara (no data), Niger (547), Rivers (no data), and Taraba (no data). (NCDC 10/09/2018). In Adamawa, an increase of 119 suspected cholera cases was observed between 17-23 September, most likely due to flooding facilitating the spread (Adamawa State Ministry of Health 23/09/2018)

As flooding has not receded, the escalation of vector-borne diseases, such as malaria, dengue and-or West Nile fever remains a concern (WHO 2018). The Government recently confirmed that the malaria cases have increased due to the floods (IFCR 23/09/2018).

The current malaria incidence in Nigeria is 380.8/1,000 (2015) (PMI 2017). A distribution of mosquito nets for the flood affected population has been identified as a key priority (NEMA 24-09-2018 NaijaNews 18/09/2018).

Since the publication of ACAPS Nigeria Floods Briefing Note on 21 September, there have been additional reports in local media sources that indicate antenatal care for pregnant women remains a key concern. This was reported in Uzanu community, Estako East LGA, Edo state and in Ogbaru, Amambra.

There is a need for psychosocial support, as flood victims have lost or been separated from their loved ones (IFCR 23/09/2018).

WASH: The displaced population is still staying in emergency shelters, such LGA offices, stadiums, schools and churches, which have inadequate sanitation facilities and are in urgent need of safe water. In most of the affected states, water sources have been contaminated by flooding (IFCR 23/09/2018). There is a lack of data on the potential amount of damaged water points.

Education: Schools continue to be used as evacuation centres across all affected states. On 18 September, primary and secondary schools were closed in Ogbaru, Southern Anambra state as a safety measure, following floods that displaced more than 1,1000 people (OCHA 24/09/2018). Considering the ongoing flooding, it is likely that many schools have been damaged by flooding (Premium Times 19/09/2018).

Protection: While there is no disaggregated data available on the amount of women and girls affected by the floods, it is likely that this group is disproportionately affected.

Women and girls that are displaced and staying in IDP camps continue to be at increased risk to gender-based violence. Overcrowding at IDP camps, with a lack of privacy and inadequate toilets and washing facilities, increases the risks and vulnerability of women and girls to gender-based violence, sexual exploitation and abuse (UNHCR 12/2017; OCHA 2016).

Impact on critical infrastructure

Since the start of the rainy season, in June, main roads have been flooded and bridges collapsed (Vanguard 15/09/2018). As water levels have not subsided and heavy rainfall is expected to continue until the beginning of October, main roads continue to be flooded across all affected states.

Power and telecommunications are affected in some of the flood-affected states. The Okpai Gas Independent Power Plant in Ndokwa East Council, Delta State, with power supply to Aso Villa, Abuja has been flooded (TheGuardian 25/09/2018). Communities in Kdokwa West and Ukwuani councils are also affected by the power cut.

Some LGA offices in affected are also likely to be impacted, as they are being used as emergency shelters for the flood affected population.