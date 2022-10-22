ACAPS Briefing Note - Nigeria: Country-wide flooding (21 October 2022)

CRISIS IMPACT OVERVIEW

Since June 2022, heavy rainfall and strong winds have been severely affecting Nigeria (ECHO 12/07/2022). As at 6 October, flooding had affected 33 of its 36 states (SBMIntel 06/10/2022). The most affected states are Anambra, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, and Rivers in southern Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory in central Nigeria (ECHO 18/10/2022). As at 20 October, the crisis had displaced more than 1.4 million people and affected over 2.5 million (Reuters 20/10/2022 a; Al Jazeera 17/10/2022). Bayelsa State was reported to be the worst affected, with around 700,000 people displaced or affected as at 18 October (ECHO 18/10/2022). Detailed information on humanitarian needs for each state is limited as there has not been any comprehensive needs assessment yet.

As at 18 October, over 600 fatalities and more than 2,400 injured people were reported across the country (Reuters 20/10/2022 a; ECHO 18/10/2022; Al Jazeera 17/10/2022).

The floods have triggered a cholera outbreak in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe (the BAY states). As at 30 September, 7,700 cases, including 324 deaths, were reported across these three states. 5,400 of these cases were in Borno state alone (OCHA 19/10/2022). Conflict and insecurity also affect Borno (ECHO 07/10/2022). Flooding, a lack of access to hygiene services, and the contamination of water are likely to further increase the spread of cholera and other waterborne diseases.

ANTICIPATED SCOPE AND SCALE

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue over the southern states of Nigeria (ECHO 18/10/2022). The accumulation of rainwater is likely to cause further flooding along the Niger and Benue Rivers. Riverine flooding is also likely to worsen as water is released from dams, such as Lagdo Dam in Cameroon (USAID/ FEWS NET 2022; The Nation 11/10/2022). Consequently, the number of affected and displaced people may continue to rise.

Rivers state is one of the main oil- and gas-producing states of Nigeria. Parts of this state have been significantly inundated (Reuters 20/10/2022 a). Gas production in affected areas has been shut down; supply disruptions are expected nationwide and from Nigeria to Europe (Reuters 17/10/2022). Power supply disruptions can also be anticipated, isolating affected communities. Around 90% of foreign exchange in Lagos depends on fossil fuel exports, meaning the situation will also likely worsen the current economic crisis in Nigeria (Euronews 18/10/2022).

HUMANITARIAN CONSTRAINTS

Flooding has affected roads, bridges, and some communication lines, leaving certain communities entirely inaccessible and cut off from services. As at 30 September, Rann and Damasak local government areas (LGAs) in Borno state, which were hosting displaced people, were only accessible via helicopter (OCHA 19/10/2022). As at 4 October, in Lokoja, Kogi state, roughly 113.3km of roads were submerged in floodwater (Int’l Charter 04/10/2022). As at 9 October, the floods had destroyed a major road connecting eight communities to the rest of Anambra state, forcing people to rely on boats for access. On 7 October, a locally made vessel capsized in Anambra, resulting in at least 76 deaths (The Guardian 09/10/2022). In Ahoada West LGA of Rivers state, 150,000 people were reported to be displaced and inaccessible as at 20 October (Reuters 20/10/2022 a).

In August, members of a non-state armed group (NSAG) attacked civilians and vehicles carrying food and other critical supplies along major highways, particularly the Maiduguri-Gajiram highway (OCHA 20/09/2022). The groups have also targeted humanitarians working in these areas, and there have been reports of kidnappings.