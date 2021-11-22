ACAPS Briefing Note: Nigeria and Niger - Cholera outbreak (17 November 2021)

Cholera is endemic in both Nigeria and Niger. Following an increase in infections across Nigeria since June 2021, the National Centre for Disease Control activated a comprehensive cholera Emergency Operations Centre on 21 June. In Niger, the Minister of Public Health declared a cholera epidemic on 9 August.

This report highlights the impact of the cholera outbreak in the two countries considering the current conflict environment and other aggravating factors.

Key findings on Nigeria:

As at 24 October, there have been 93,932 suspected cases and 3,293 associated deaths in 2021. This puts the case fatality rate at 3.5%, which is higher than the annual outbreaks of the past four years.

The outbreak has affected 32 of the 36 states of the country.

Children aged 5--14 are the most affected group.

Poor sanitation and the consumption of contaminated water are some of the key drivers of the current outbreak.

Key findings on Niger: