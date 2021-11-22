Nigeria + 1 more
ACAPS Briefing Note: Nigeria and Niger - Cholera outbreak (17 November 2021)
Attachments
Cholera is endemic in both Nigeria and Niger. Following an increase in infections across Nigeria since June 2021, the National Centre for Disease Control activated a comprehensive cholera Emergency Operations Centre on 21 June. In Niger, the Minister of Public Health declared a cholera epidemic on 9 August.
This report highlights the impact of the cholera outbreak in the two countries considering the current conflict environment and other aggravating factors.
Key findings on Nigeria:
- As at 24 October, there have been 93,932 suspected cases and 3,293 associated deaths in 2021. This puts the case fatality rate at 3.5%, which is higher than the annual outbreaks of the past four years.
- The outbreak has affected 32 of the 36 states of the country.
- Children aged 5--14 are the most affected group.
- Poor sanitation and the consumption of contaminated water are some of the key drivers of the current outbreak.
Key findings on Niger:
- As at 12 October, there have been 5,343 confirmed cases and 156 deaths in 2021, for a case fatality rate of 2.9%.
- The most affected regions are Maradi, Tahoua, Zinder, Tillabéri, and Niamey.
- The first cholera cases in Niger were reported in Maradi, which is very close to the border with Nigeria, and the cases were linked to the outbreak in northern Nigeria.