Abuja is Taking Boko Haram Seriously

Blog Post by John Campbell

A seemingly resurgent Boko Haram has accelerated its attacks and is creeping back into villages it once occupied. Some internally displaced persons (IDPs) have gone home only to have to flee again. While the government retains control of urban areas once occupied by Boko Haram, after dark the jihadists are able to move about the countryside with apparent impunity.

The Buhari administration is undertaking renewed efforts to defeat—or at least, contain—Boko Haram. It has replaced the army general commanding the effort against Boko Haram. The governor of Borno state has announced implementation of a system of fortified hamlets, whereby the population would be protected from Boko Haram attacks—and from infection by Boko Haram’s ideology. In December, the Buhari administration announced an additional step, that it would spend at least one billion dollars on weapons and security equipment for the fight against Boko Haram.

