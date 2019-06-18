18 Jun 2019

30 killed in suicide bombing in Nigeria

Action on Armed Violence
On June 17, 2019, a triple suicide bombing in Nigeria killed 30 people and injured over 40. The attack occurred in Konduga, 38km from the Borno state capital of Maiduguri, where a double suicide bombing killed three people and injured 45 in April 2019.

As with the April 2019 bombing, this attack was not immediately claimed, but it bears resemblance to previous attacks by Boko Haram.

The bombing occurred around 9pm outside a hall where people were watching a football match on TV.

Two of the bombers entered the crowd of football fans before detonating their suicide vests. The third bomber was stopped by the owner of the hall before entering, but he still proceeded to detonate his vest.

Nine people were killed in the initial explosions, according to Ali Hassan, the leader of a local self-defence group. The high number of fatalities of the wounded was due to a lack of appropriate health facilities, according to Usman Kachalla, head of operations at the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), and the inability of emergency responders to reach the site of the blast in time.

AOAV records casualties (i.e. people killed and injured) from explosive violence around the world as reported in English-language news sources.

Attacks by Boko Haram have killed 27,000 people and forced 2 million people to leave their homes.

In Nigeria there was a 99% increase in civilian casualties in 2017. There was a drop in civilian casualties in 2018, down to 726 from 977 in 2017, but the number of casualties caused by improvised explosive devices (IEDs) remained relatively similar, with 657 recorded in 2017 and 648 in 2018.

In 2018, 99% of civilian casualties caused by explosive weapons in Nigeria were the result of suicide attacks. Civilian casualties from suicide attacks rose by 22% in 2018 compared to the previous year.

AOAV calls on all states to urgently address the threat of IED attacks. There is an urgent need for preventative measures to be implemented by States and the international community.

