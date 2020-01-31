2019 Nigeria Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (November 2019)

SUMMARY

As the protracted crisis in North-East Nigeria progressed in its tenth year, and despite a sustained number of humanitarian actors responding to the crisis, humanitarian needs in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States remained dire and multi-faceted in 2019. The conflict has resulted in 7.1 million individuals in need of humanitarian assistance in 2019 – more than 50% of the entire estimated population of the three affected States.1 Moreover, over 80% of internally displaced persons (IDPs) were located in Borno State only, the epicentre of the protracted crisis, with a majority living in urban host communities, making it difficult for actors to reach them and to plan responses appropriate to urban contexts. In addition to this humanitarian landscape in accessible areas, for 2020 the humanitarian community has identified approximately 1 million individuals staying in hard-to-reach areas with limited to no access to humanitarian assistance.

The humanitarian crisis has been exacerbated by mass population movements, a breakdown in basic infrastructure, muli-faceted poverty, and chronic long-term underdevelopment in the Northeast. The fluid situation makes comprehensive, up-to-date data necessary to efficiently and effectively respond to humanitarian needs of affected populations. To address this need, the United Nationals Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA)’s Inter-Sector Working Group (ISWG) conducted in 2019 the second crisis-wide Multi-Sector Neeeds Assessment (MSNA) across Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe (BAY) States, with support from REACH and in collaboration with six data collection partners (ACTED, CARE, Catholic Relief Services (CRS), PLAN International, Malteser International, and Translators Without Borders on tool translation) as well as two-ad-hoc partners (eHealth and Mercy Corps).

The MSNA was conducted to inform the analysis of the Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) and prioritization as well as resource allocation within the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP). The overall objective was to better understand the needs and vulnerabilities of crisis affected populations in Northeast Nigeria in response to the lack of consistent reponse-wide information in the BAY States through evidence-based household information. The assessment was funded by the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO). Data collection took place between 17 June and 30 July 2019 covering IDP, returnee and non-displaced households in all accessible areas of Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe States.

A total of 8,019 household surveys and 1,010 key informant interviews were conducted across accessible areas in 59 LGAs (out of 65) in the northeast. The indicative key informant interviews were conducted to gain a better arealevel understanding of the settlements assessed, and some information is feeding into the inter-sectoral analysis, especially on the impact of the crisis. The household surveys were done with a stratified cluster sampling, with the primary strata being the LGA and the basic unit of cluster selection, the settlement. Population groups targeted included non-displaced, IDP and returnee households, as long as they were reported present in a given LGA. The overall findings for all population groups are generalizable with a 90% confidence interval and 10% margin of error at the LGA level except in four LGAs.3 Findings overall for each population groups are generalized at the state level but may not be generalized to each population group within the LGA, due to insufficient sample sizes. It is important to note that not all LGAs were completely accessible at the time of data collection and some were thus not included in the sampling frame. Due to security concerns, 6 LGAs were not covered at all, while in 11 LGAs, only garrison towns were included. 4 As such, findings are only generalizable to areas included in the sampling frame (see map below).

Findings below were drawn from an analytical framework proposed by REACH at the global level for the implementation of all Multi-Sector Needs Assessments, and incorporates elements from the global draft Joint Intersectoral Analysis Framework (JIAF). The end result of this analytical framework, the Multi-Sector Needs Index (MSNI) draws on several components such as the impact of the crisis on households; the living standard gaps (LSG, sectoral analysis); and the capacity gaps (negative coping strategies). The MSNI categorizes households in minimal (1), stress (2), severe (3) or extreme (4) severity of needs.

Limitations rose throughout the assessment and should be taken into consideration when reading the findings in this report: enumerators teams only interviewed heads of households, which may skew some responses; some recall periods especially in the food security sector were aligned with Ramadan period and thus could account for small deviations in reports of households’ food consumption patterns for instance; the sampling only focused on those accessible areas that were safe to survey: this means that the sampling frame in Borno State was eventually more urban than the sampling in Adamawa and Yobe States, this should be kept in mind when comparing State results. Similarly, the findings are not to be interpreted for those hard-to-reach areas that could not be assessed, in which households may have different needs. Finally, REACH facilitated for the first time in Nigeria an MSNA data collection with 5 other implementing partners – this could lead to some small discrepancies in the final data collected.