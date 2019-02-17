2019 Lassa Fever Outbreak in Nigeria: NCDC Situation Report #6 - 10 February 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

In the reporting Week 06 (February 04-10, 2019) thirty-seven new confirmedi cases were reported from Edo(10), Ondo(12), Ebonyi(4), Plateau(4),Taraba(3), Benue(1), Gombe(1), Rivers(1) and Kebbi(1) States with ten new deaths in Edo(2), Ondo(2), Ebonyi(4) and Plateau(2)

From 1st January to 10th February 2019, a total of 947 suspectedi cases have been reported from 20 States and FCT. Of these, 324* were confirmed positive, 3 probable and 620 negative (not a case)- Figure 1

Since the onset of the 2019 outbreak, there have been 69 deaths in confirmed cases. Case fatality ratio in confirmed cases is 21.3%

Twenty States (Edo, Ondo, Bauchi, Nasarawa, Ebonyi, Plateau, Taraba, FCT, Adamawa, Gombe, Kaduna, Kwara, Benue, Rivers, Kogi, Enugu, Imo, Delta, Oyo and Kebbi) have recorded at least one confirmed case across 54 Local Government Areas- Figure 1

In the reporting week 06, three new healthcare workers were affected in Benue, Bauchi and Rivers State. A total of twelve health care workers have been affected since the onset of the outbreak in seven States – Edo(4), Ondo (3), Ebonyi (1), Enugu(1), Rivers (1), Bauchi (1) and Benue(1) with one death in Enugu

Ninety-one patients are currently being managed at various treatment centres across the country: Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital(ISTH) treatment Centre (32), Federal Medical Centre Owo (31), Federal Teaching Hospital Abakiliki (6), Bauchi (3), Plateau(7) and others (12) States

A total of 3746 contacts have been identified from 18 States. Of these 2658(72.0%) are currently being followed up, 1045(27.9%) have completed 21 days follow up, while 4(0.1%) were lost to follow up. 60(1.6%) symptomatic contacts have been identified, of which 39 (1.0%) have tested positive

Multi sectoral one health national rapid response teams (NCDC, NFELTP, Federal Ministry of Agricultural and Federal Ministry of Environment) deployed to Ondo, Edo, Ebonyi, Plateau and Bauchi

Mid outbreak review meeting scheduled for 15th February 2019