2019 Lassa Fever Outbreak in Nigeria: NCDC Situation Report #47 - 24th November 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

In the reporting week 47 (18th – 24th November, 2019) eight new confirmedii cases were reported from Ondo(5) and Edo(3) states with no new death

From 1 st January to 24th November 2019, a total of 4681 suspectedi cases have been reported from 23 states. Of these, 785 were confirmed positive, 19 probable and 3877 negative (not a case)

Since the onset of the 2019 outbreak, there have been 160 deaths in confirmed cases. Case fatality ratio in confirmed cases is 20.4%

Twenty-three (23) States (Edo, Ondo, Bauchi, Nasarawa, Ebonyi, Plateau, Taraba, Adamawa,

Gombe, Kaduna, Kwara, Benue, Rivers, Kogi, Enugu, Imo, Delta, Oyo, Kebbi, Cross River, Zamfara,

Lagos and Abia) have recorded at least one confirmed case across 86 Local Government Areas - Figure 1

93% of all confirmed cases are from Edo (38%), Ondo (32%), Ebonyi (7%), Bauchi (7%), Taraba(5%) and Plateau (5%) states- Figure 1

Predominant age-group affected is 21-40 years (Range: >1 month to 98 years, Median Age: 34 years) - Figure 6

The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:1 - Figure 6

In the reporting week 47, no new health care worker was affected. A total of nineteen health care workers have been infected since the onset of the outbreak in ten States – Edo (6), Ondo (4), Ebonyi (2), Enugu (1), Rivers (1), Bauchi (1), Benue (1), Delta (1), Plateau (1) and Kebbi (1) with two deaths in Enugu and Edo States

Twenty (20) patients are currently being managed at various treatment centres across the country: Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital(ISTH) treatment Centre (9) Federal Medical Centre,

Owo (9) and Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki (1)

A total of 9321 contacts have been identified from 21 States. Of these 347(3.7%) are currently being followed up, 8894(95.4%) have completed 21 days follow up, while 12(0.1%) were lost to follow up. 144 symptomatic contacts have been identified, of which 68(47.2%) have tested positive