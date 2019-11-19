2019 Lassa Fever Outbreak in Nigeria: NCDC Situation Report #44 - 3rd November 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

In the reporting week 44 (28th October – 3 rd November, 2019) eleven new confirmedii cases were reported from Ondo(6) and Edo(5) states with one new death from Edo state

From 1 st January to 3rd November 2019, a total of 4396 suspectedi cases have been reported from 23 states. Of these, 754 were confirmed positive, 19 probable and 3623 negative (not a case)

Since the onset of the 2019 outbreak, there have been 158 deaths in confirmed cases. Case fatality ratio in confirmed cases is 21.0%

Twenty-three (23) States (Edo, Ondo, Bauchi, Nasarawa, Ebonyi, Plateau, Taraba, Adamawa,

Gombe, Kaduna, Kwara, Benue, Rivers, Kogi, Enugu, Imo, Delta, Oyo, Kebbi, Cross River, Zamfara,

Lagos and Abia) have recorded at least one confirmed case across 86 Local Government Areas - Figure 1

93% of all confirmed cases are from Edo (39%), Ondo (31%), Ebonyi (7%), Bauchi (7%), Taraba(5%) and Plateau (5%) states- Figure 1

Predominant age-group affected is 21-40 years (Range: >1 month to 98 years, Median Age: 34 years) - Figure 6

The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:1 - Figure 6

In the reporting week 44, no new health care worker was affected. A total of nineteen health care workers have been infected since the onset of the outbreak in ten States – Edo (6), Ondo (4), Ebonyi (2), Enugu (1), Rivers (1), Bauchi (1), Benue (1), Delta (1), Plateau (1) and Kebbi (1) with two deaths in Enugu and Edo States

Nine (9) patients are currently being managed at various treatment centres across the country:

Irrua Specialist TeachingHospital(ISTH)treatment Centre (7) and Federal Medical Centre, Owo (2)

A total of 8400 contacts have been identified from 21 States. Of these 356(4.2%) are currently being followed up, 7967(94.8%) have completed 21 days follow up, while 12(0.1%) were lost to follow up. 132 symptomatic contacts have been identified, of which 65(49.2%) have tested positive