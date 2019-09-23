2019 Lassa Fever Outbreak in Nigeria: NCDC Situation Report #36 - 8th September 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

In the reporting week 36 (2 nd – 8 th September, 2019) nine new confirmedii cases were reported from Ondo(6) and Edo(3) states, no new death reported

From 1st January to 8th September, 2019, a total of 3697 suspectedi cases have been reported from 24 states. Of these, 687 were confirmed positive, 18 probable and 2978 negative (not a case)-Table 1

Since the onset of the 2019 outbreak, there have been 147 deaths in confirmed cases. Case fatality ratio in confirmed cases is 21.4% -Table 1

Twenty-two (24) States (Edo, Ondo, Bauchi, Nasarawa, Ebonyi, Plateau, Taraba, FCT, Adamawa,

Gombe, Kaduna, Kwara, Benue, Rivers, Kogi, Enugu, Imo, Delta, Oyo, Kebbi, Cross River, Zamfara,

Lagos and Abia) have recorded at least one confirmed case across 83 Local Government Areas - Table 1, Figure 1

93% of all confirmed cases are from Edo (37%), Ondo (30%), Ebonyi (7%), Bauchi (7%), Taraba(6%) and Plateau (5%) states- Figure 1

Predominant age-group affected is 21-40 years (Range: >1 month to 98 years, Median Age: 34 years) - Figure 6

The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:1 - Figure 6

In the reporting week 36, no new health care worker was affected. A total of nineteen health care workers have been infected since the onset of the outbreak in ten States – Edo (6), Ondo (4), Ebonyi (2), Enugu (1), Rivers (1), Bauchi (1), Benue (1), Delta (1), Plateau (1) and Kebbi (1) with two deaths in Enugu and Edo States- Table 1

Thirteen (13) patients are currently being managed at various treatment centres across the country: Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital(ISTH) treatment Centre (6) and Federal Medical Centre, Owo (7) - Table 1

A total of 8353 contacts have been identified from 21 States. Of these 455(5.4%) are currently being followed up, 7821(93.6%) have completed 21 days follow up, while 12(0.1%) were lost to follow up. 128 symptomatic contacts have been identified, of which 65(50.8%) have tested positive -Table 1