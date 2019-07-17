2019 Lassa Fever Outbreak in Nigeria: NCDC Situation Report #27 - 7th July 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

In the reporting week 27 (1 st – 7 th July, 2019) twelve new confirmedii cases were reported from three states – Edo(5), Ondo(6) and Kebbi(1) states, three new deaths from Edo(2) and Ondo(1) states

From 1 st January to 7th July, 2019, a total of 2959 suspectedi cases have been reported from 22 states. Of these, 615 were confirmed positive, 17 probable and 2327 negative (not a case)

Since the onset of the 2019 outbreak, there have been 139 deaths in confirmed cases. Case fatality ratio in confirmed cases is 22.6%

Twenty-two (22) States (Edo, Ondo, Bauchi, Nasarawa, Ebonyi, Plateau, Taraba, FCT, Adamawa,

Gombe, Kaduna, Kwara, Benue, Rivers, Kogi, Enugu, Imo, Delta, Oyo, Kebbi, Cross River and Zamfara) have recorded at least one confirmed case across 83 Local Government Areas - Figure 92% of all confirmed cases are from Edo(36%), Ondo(29%), Ebonyi(8%), Bauchi(7%), Taraba(7%) and Plateau(6%) states- Figure 1

Predominant age-group affected is 21-40 years (Range: >1 month to 97 years, Median Age: 38 years) - Figure 6

The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:1 - Figure 6

In the reporting week 27, no new health care worker was affected. A total of eighteen health care workers have been infected since the onset of the outbreak in nine States – Edo (7), Ondo (3), Ebonyi (2), Enugu (1), Rivers (1), Bauchi (1) Benue (1), Plateau (1) and Kebbi(1) with two deaths in Enugu and Edo States

Eleven (11) patients are currently being managed at various treatment centres across the country: Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital(ISTH) treatment Centre (6), Federal Medical Centre,

Owo (4) and Kebbi(1)

A total of 7743 contacts have been id entified from 9 States. Of these 519(6.7%) are currently being followed up, 7148(92.3%) have completed 21 days follow up, while 12(0.2%) were lost to follow up. 127(1.7%) symptomatic contacts have been identified, of which 64(50.4%) tested positive