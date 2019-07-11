2019 Lassa Fever Outbreak in Nigeria: NCDC Situation Report #26 - 30th June 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

In the reporting week 26 (24th – 30th June, 2019) two new confirmedi cases were reported from two states – Edo(1) and Benue(1) states with one new death from Benue state

From 1 st January to 30th June, 2019, a total of 2882 suspectedi cases have been reported from 22 states. Of these, 603 were confirmed positive, 17 probable and 2262 negative (not a case)

Since the onset of the 2019 outbreak, there have been 136 deaths in confirmed cases. Case fatality ratio in confirmed cases is 22.6%

Twenty-two (22) States (Edo, Ondo, Bauchi, Nasarawa, Ebonyi, Plateau, Taraba, FCT, Adamawa,

Gombe, Kaduna, Kwara, Benue, Rivers, Kogi, Enugu, Imo, Delta, Oyo, Kebbi, Cross River and Zamfara) have recorded at least one confirmed case across 83 Local Government Areas - Figure 92% of all confirmed cases are from Edo(36%), Ondo(29%), Ebonyi(8%), Bauchi(7%), Taraba(7%) and Plateau(6%) states- Figure 1

Predominant age-group affected is 21-40 years (Range: >1 month to 97 years, Median Age: 38 years) - Figure 6

The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1.2:1 - Figure 6

In the reporting week 26, no new health care worker was affected. A total of eighteen health care workers have been infected since the onset of the outbreak in nine States – Edo (7), Ondo (3), Ebonyi (2), Enugu (1), Rivers (1), Bauchi (1) Benue (1), Plateau (1) and Kebbi(1) with two deaths in Enugu and Edo States

Eight (8) patients are currently being managed at various treatment centres across the country:

Irrua Specialist TeachingHospital(ISTH)treatment Centre (4) and Federal Medical Centre, Owo (4)

A total of 7681 contacts have been identified from 9 States. Of these 507(6.6%) are currently being followed up, 7098(92.4%) have completed 21 days follow up, while 12(0.2%) were lost to follow up. 127(1.7%) symptomatic contacts have been identified, of which 64(0.8%) have tested positive