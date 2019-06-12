12 Jun 2019

2019 Lassa Fever Outbreak in Nigeria: NCDC Situation Report #22 - 2nd June 2019

Report
from Government of Nigeria
Published on 02 Jun 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.38 MB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • In the reporting Week 22 (27th May – 2 nd June, 2019) three new confirmedi cases were reported from two states – Edo (2) and Zamfara(1) states with one new death from Zamfara state

  • From 1 st January to 2 nd June, 2019, a total of 2639 suspectedi cases have been reported from 22 states. Of these, 581 were confirmed positive, 15 probable and 2043 negative (not a case)

  • Since the onset of the 2019 outbreak, there have been 130 deaths in confirmed cases. Case fatality ratio in confirmed cases is 22.4%

  • Twenty-two (22) States (Edo, Ondo, Bauchi, Nasarawa, Ebonyi, Plateau, Taraba, FCT, Adamawa,
    Gombe, Kaduna, Kwara, Benue, Rivers, Kogi, Enugu, Imo, Delta, Oyo, Kebbi, Cross River and Zamfara) have recorded at least one confirmed case across 83 Local Government Areas -Figure 1

  • 92% of all confirmed cases are from Edo(36%), Ondo(28%), Ebonyi(8%), Bauchi(7%), Taraba(7%) and Plateau(6%) states- Figure 1

  • Predominant age-group affected is 21-40 years (Range: >1 month to 89 years, Median Age: 32 years) - Figure 6

  • The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1.2:1 - Figure 6

  • In the reporting week 22, no new health care worker was affected. A total of eighteen health care workers have been infected since the onset of the outbreak in nine States – Edo (7), Ondo (3), Ebonyi (2), Enugu (1), Rivers (1), Bauchi (1) Benue (1), Plateau (1) and Kebbi(1) with two deaths in Enugu and Edo States

  • Five (5) patients are currently being managed at various treatment centres across the country:
    Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital(ISTH) treatment Centre (3), Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki (1) and Federal Medical Centre, Owo (1)

  • A total of 7517 contacts have been identified from 21 States. Of these 498(6.6%) are currently being followed up, 6943(92.4%) have completed 21 days follow up, while 12(0.2%) were lost to follow up. 126(1.7%) symptomatic contacts have been identified, of which 64(0.8%) have tested positive

  • Outbreak emergency phase declared over based on composite indicators

  • National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Technical Working Group (TWG) continues to coordinate response activities at all levels

