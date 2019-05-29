2019 Lassa Fever Outbreak in Nigeria: NCDC Situation Report #20 - 19th May 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

In the reporting Week 20 (13th – 19th May, 2019) six new confirmedi cases were reported from three states – Edo(2), Ebonyi(2) and Ondo(2) states with one new death from Edo state

From 1 st January to 19th May, 2019, a total of 2504 suspectedi cases have been reported from 21 states. Of these, 575 were confirmed positive, 15 probable and 1914 negative (not a case)-Table 1

Since the onset of the 2019 outbreak, there have been 129 deaths in confirmed cases. Case fatality ratio in confirmed cases is 22.4%

Twenty-one (21) States (Edo, Ondo, Bauchi, Nasarawa, Ebonyi, Plateau, Taraba, FCT, Adamawa,

Gombe, Kaduna, Kwara, Benue, Rivers, Kogi, Enugu, Imo, Delta, Oyo, Kebbi and Cross River) have recorded at least one confirmed case across 82 Local Government Areas - Figure 1

93% of all confirmed cases are from Edo(36%), Ondo(29%), Ebonyi(8%), Bauchi(7%), Taraba(7%) and Plateau(6%) states- Figure 1

Predominant age-group affected is 21-40 years (Range: >1 month to 89 years, Median Age: 32 years) - Figure 6

The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1.2:1 - Figure 6

In the reporting week 20, no new health care worker was affected. A total of eighteen health care workers have been infected since the onset of the outbreak in eight States – Edo (7), Ondo (3), Ebonyi (2), Enugu (1), Rivers (1), Bauchi (1) Benue (1), Plateau (1) and Kebbi(1) with two deaths in Enugu and Edo States

Five (5) patients are currently being managed at various treatment centres across the country:

Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital(ISTH) treatment Centre (1), Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki (2), Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo (1) and Kebbi (1)

A total of 7446 contacts have been identified from 20 States. Of these 578(7.8%) are currently being followed up, 6800(91.3%) have completed 21 days follow up, while 8(0.1%) were lost to follow up. 119(1.6%) symptomatic contacts have been identified, of which 60(0.8%) have tested positive

Multi sectoral one health national rapid response teams (NCDC, NFELTP and Federal Ministry of Environment) deployed to Kebbi state