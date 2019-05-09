2019 Lassa Fever Outbreak in Nigeria: NCDC Situation Report #17 - 28th April 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

In the reporting Week 17 (April 22 – 28th , 2019) 8 new confirmedi cases were reported from four states - Ondo(4), Taraba(1), Plateau(1) and Kebbi(2) states with one new death in Ondo state

From 1 st January to 28th April, 2019, a total of 2323 suspectedi cases have been reported from 21 states. Of these, 554 were confirmed positive, 15 probable and 1754 negative (not a case)

Since the onset of the 2019 outbreak, there have been 124 deaths in confirmed cases. Case fatality ratio in confirmed cases is 22.4%

Twenty-one (21) States (Edo, Ondo, Bauchi, Nasarawa, Ebonyi, Plateau, Taraba, FCT, Adamawa,

Gombe, Kaduna, Kwara, Benue, Rivers, Kogi, Enugu, Imo, Delta, Oyo, Kebbi and Cross River) have recorded at least one confirmed case across 82 Local Government Areas- Figure 1

92% of all confirmed cases are from Edo(36%), Ondo(28%), Ebonyi(8%), Bauchi(8%), Taraba(7%) and Plateau(6%) states- Figure 1

Predominant age-group affected is 21-40 years (Range: >1 month to 89 years, Median Age: 32 years) - Figure 6

The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1.2:1 - Figure 6

In the reporting week 17, one new health care worker was affected in Kebbi State. A total of eighteen health care workers have been infected since the onset of the outbreak in eight States – Edo (7), Ondo (3), Ebonyi (2), Enugu (1), Rivers (1), Bauchi (1) Benue (1), Plateau (1) and Kebbi(1) with two deaths in Enugu and Edo States

Thirteen (13) patients are currently being managed at various treatment centres across the country: Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital(ISTH) treatment Centre (1), Federal Medical Centre Owo (6), Taraba (3), Kebbi(2) and Plateau (1)

A total of 7219 contacts have been identified from 20 States. Of these 680(9.4%) are currently being followed up, 6475 (90%) have completed 21 days follow up, while 8(0.1%) were lost to follow up. 116(1.6%) symptomatic contacts have been identified, of which 56 (0.8%) have tested positive