23 Jan 2019

2019 Lassa Fever Outbreak NCDC Situation Report - 13 January 2019

Report
from Government of Nigeria
Published on 13 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.18 MB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • In the reporting Week 02 (January 07 - 13, 2019) thirty-five new confirmed cases were reported from Edo(12), Ondo(12), Bauchi(3), FCT(1), Ebonyi(5), Plateau(1) and Taraba(1) States with eight new deaths in Ondo(3), Edo(1), Ebonyi(1), Plateau(1) FCT(1) and Taraba(1)

  • From 1st to 13th January 2019, a total of 172 suspectedi cases have been reported. Of these, 60 were confirmed positive and 112 negative (not a case)

  • Since the onset of the 2019 outbreak,there have been 16 deaths in confirmed cases. Case fatality rate in confirmed cases is 26.7%

  • Eight states (Edo, Ondo, Bauchi, Nasarawa Ebonyi, Plateau, Taraba and FCT) have recorded at least one confirmed case across 17 Local Government Areas- Figure 1

  • In the reporting week 02, no new healthcare worker was affected

  • Forty-six patients are currently being managed at Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital(ISTH) treatment Centre (20), Federal Medical Centre Owo (18), Bauchi (3) and Ebonyi(5) States - Table A total of 593 contacts have been identified from eight states while 590 are currently under follow up and 3 are symptomatic positive contacts

  • National rapid response team deployed to Bauchi state

  • Lassa fever international conference scheduled for 16th to 17th of January 2019, visit www.lic.ncdc.gov.ng

  • Lassa fever national multi-partner, multi-agency Technical Working Group(TWG) continues to coordinate response activities at all levels

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.