2019 Lassa Fever Outbreak NCDC Situation Report - 13 January 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

In the reporting Week 02 (January 07 - 13, 2019) thirty-five new confirmed cases were reported from Edo(12), Ondo(12), Bauchi(3), FCT(1), Ebonyi(5), Plateau(1) and Taraba(1) States with eight new deaths in Ondo(3), Edo(1), Ebonyi(1), Plateau(1) FCT(1) and Taraba(1)

From 1st to 13th January 2019, a total of 172 suspectedi cases have been reported. Of these, 60 were confirmed positive and 112 negative (not a case)

Since the onset of the 2019 outbreak,there have been 16 deaths in confirmed cases. Case fatality rate in confirmed cases is 26.7%

Eight states (Edo, Ondo, Bauchi, Nasarawa Ebonyi, Plateau, Taraba and FCT) have recorded at least one confirmed case across 17 Local Government Areas- Figure 1

In the reporting week 02, no new healthcare worker was affected

Forty-six patients are currently being managed at Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital(ISTH) treatment Centre (20), Federal Medical Centre Owo (18), Bauchi (3) and Ebonyi(5) States - Table A total of 593 contacts have been identified from eight states while 590 are currently under follow up and 3 are symptomatic positive contacts

National rapid response team deployed to Bauchi state

Lassa fever international conference scheduled for 16th to 17th of January 2019, visit www.lic.ncdc.gov.ng