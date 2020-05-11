2019 Annual report, sexual and gender-based violence north-east Nigeria

FOREWORD

Prevention, Risk Mitigation and Multi-Sectoral Response to Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) remains a crucial intervention to promote a favorable protection environment for the internally displaced persons (IDPs) and returnee women, men, boys and girls in North-East Nigeria.

The cycle of instability due to the insurgency and security operations in northeast Nigeria keeps adding to the serious challenges faced by the affected population, including SGBV incidents, abductions and killings and is seriously undermining the humanitarian protection and assistance programs.

To effectively respond to SGBV in such a complex situation, the actors need robust humanitarian interventions to improve the protection environment and livelihoods for persons of concern. I am convinced that only joint and well-coordinated interventions from all stakeholders to support the efforts of the Nigerian government to end SGBV will substantially impact the lives of persons of concern to UNHCR.

This 2019 report seeks to highlight UNHCR’s contribution towards Prevention, Risk Mitigation and Multi Sectoral responses to Sexual and Gender-Based Violence in northeast Nigeria, the epicentre of the 10-year-old insurgency.

In line with the 2019 Inter-Agency Strategic objectives on Gender Based Violence (GBV) in the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), this report also presents UNHCR’s commitment to the Nigerian Call to Action on protection from Sexual and Gender Based Violence in emergencies.

In 2019, UNHCR scaled up its SGBV interventions in Adamawa State (Yola and Mubi), Borno state (Bama, Ngala, Pulka, Banki, Damasak and Maiduguri Metropolitan Council) and adopted new strategies/approaches to preventing SGBV and to promote community engagement through projects such as the Zero Tolerance Village Alliance (ZTVA), The peer to peer education strategy and male engagement.

Furthermore, UNHCR established the “Integrated Women and girl safe spaces” in northeast Nigeria as part of the multisectoral response to address legal, psychosocial, security, material needs of the vulnerable women and girls including SGBV survivors.

I am pleased to share with you the 2019 UNHCR report on SGBV Interventions in northeast Nigeria.

This report provides an overview of the SGBV-operational context, protection needs, as well as the SGBV key figures in terms of achievements. The report also provides an analysis of SGBV trends in 2019 based on age, sex and typology to inform further preventive actions.

My sincere appreciation to colleagues and partners who continue to ensure prevention, risk mitigation and multi-sectoral response to SGBV incidences and render valuable support to survivors of SGBV, including projects to restart their lives.

Alexander Kishara Head of UNHCR Sub Office Maiduguri, Borno state, Nigeria