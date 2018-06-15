2018 Lassa Fever Outbreak in Nigeria: NCDC Situation Report #23 for Week 23 - 10 June 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

In the reporting Week 23 (June 4-10, 2018) five new confirmediI cases were reported from Edo(4) and Ondo(1) state with one death recorded in Edo state

From 1st January to 10th June 2018, a total of 1999 suspectedi cases have been reported from 21 states. Of these, 437 were confirmed positive, 10 are probable, 1552 negative (not a case)

Since the onset of the 2018 outbreak, there have been 109 deaths in confirmed cases and 10 in probable cases. Case Fatality Rate in confirmed cases is 24.9% -Table 1

21 states have recorded at least one confirmed case across 71 Local Government Areas (Edo, Ondo, Bauchi, Nasarawa, Ebonyi, Anambra, Benue, Kogi, Imo, Plateau, Lagos, Taraba, Delta, Osun, Rivers, FCT, Gombe, Ekiti, Kaduna, Abia and Adamawa). Nineteen states have exited the active phase of the outbreak while two- Edo and Ondo States remain activeiv - Table 1/ Figure 1

In the reporting week 23, no new healthcare worker was infected. Thirty-eight health care workers have been affected since the onset of the outbreak in seven states –Ebonyi (16), Edo (13), Ondo (4), Kogi (2), Nasarawa (1), Taraba (1) and Abia (1) with nine deaths in Ebonyi (6), Kogi (1), Abia (1) and Ondo (1)

Age-group 21-40 years is predominantly affected (Median Age = 32 years)- Figure 6

The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1.6:1

81% of all confirmed cases are from Edo (42%), Ondo (24%) and Ebonyi (15%) states

Four patients are currently being managed at 2 treatment centres – three at Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH) and one at the Federal Medical Centre Owo treatment Centre- Table 1

A total of 5508 contacts have been identified from 21 states. Of these 170(3.1%) are currently being followed up, 5328(96.7%) have completed 21 days follow up while 10(0.2%) were lost follow up. 84 symptomatic contacts have been identified, of which 29 (35%) have tested positive from five states (Edo-13, Ondo-8, Ebonyi-3, Kogi -3 Bauchi-1 and Adamawa-1) - Table 1

National intensive clinical workshop on diagnosis, management and control of Lassa Fever in collaboration with ISTH North-east/North-west zones scheduled for 12th to 14th June 2018 in Kano state