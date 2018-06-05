2018 Lassa Fever Outbreak in Nigeria: NCDC Situation Report #22 for Week 22 - 3 June 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

In the reporting Week 22 (May 28- June 03, 2018) one new confirmediI case was reported from Edo state

From 1st January to 3rd June 2018, a total of 1982 suspectedi cases have been reported from 21 states. Of these, 432 were confirmed positive, 10 are probable, 1540 negative (not a case)

Since the onset of the 2018 outbreak, there have been 108 deaths in confirmed cases and 10 in probable cases. Case Fatality Rate in confirmed cases is 25%

21 states have recorded at least one confirmed case across 71 Local Government Areas (Edo, Ondo,

Bauchi, Nasarawa, Ebonyi, Anambra, Benue, Kogi, Imo, Plateau, Lagos, Taraba, Delta, Osun,

Rivers, FCT, Gombe, Ekiti, Kaduna, Abia and Adamawa). Seventeen states have exited the active phase of the outbreak while four- Edo, Ebonyi, Taraba and Adamawa States remain activeiv - Figure 1

In the reporting week 22, no new healthcare worker was infected. Thirty-eight health care workers have been affected since the onset of the outbreak in seven states –Ebonyi (16), Edo (13), Ondo (4), Kogi (2), Nasarawa (1), Taraba (1) and Abia (1) with nine deaths in Ebonyi (6), Kogi (1), Abia (1) and Ondo (1)

Age-group 21-40 years is predominantly affected (Median Age = 32 years)- Figure 6

The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1.6:1

81% of all confirmed cases are from Edo (42%), Ondo (24%) and Ebonyi (15%) states

One case is currently being managed at Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital(ISTH) treatment Centre

A total of 5353 contacts have been identified from 21 states. Of these 55(1.0%) are currently being followed up, 5288(98.8%) have completed 21 days follow up while 10(0.2%) were lost follow up. 84 symptomatic contacts have been identified, of which 29 (35%) have tested positive from five states (Edo-13, Ondo-8, Ebonyi-3, Kogi -3 Bauchi-1 and Adamawa-1)

National Lassa fever After Action Review Meeting (AARM) scheduled for 5th to 7th of June 2018

National intensive clinical workshop on diagnosis, management and control of Lassa Fever in collaboration with ISTH North-east/North -west zones scheduled for 12th to 14th June 2018