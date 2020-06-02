1,800 Internally Displaced households received a total of 98,280kg food Items in Borno State

About 1,800 households of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Mainok liberated community yesterday day received a total of 98,280kg food items in the monthly food distribution by the National Emergency Management Agency in Borno State. Each household got 12.5kg rice, 12.5kg maize, 25kg beans and 4.5kg assorted condiments. The distribution is in line with the commitment of the President, Muhammadu Buhari GCFR to support the IDPs as entrusted to the Honourable Minister, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq. The DG NEMA AVM Muhammadu Muhammed (rtd) said the monthly rations are based on standard international quantity for a family of six but where the family members are more, additions are being made accordingly.