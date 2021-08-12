World Vision Annual Report Niger 2020

The year 2020 was a special year because it was marked not only by the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, which had a significant socio-economic impact, but also by security crises and the increase of attacks, particularly on the border strip with Nigeria, Tahoua North and the Mali-Niger-Burkina Faso borders. Thus, Niger continues to register internally displaced persons and refugees. In 2020, an estimated 3.7 million people were in need of humanitarian assistance, with hundreds of thousands forced to flee their homes.

But while 2020 was a difficult year, we still had a lot to celebrate. In the field of community water supply, sanitation and hygiene, we equipped 26 new boreholes, drilled 317 taps, and rehabilitated 29 old boreholes. As part of our humanitarian response, 119 blocks of latrines and emergency showers were built and 64 blocks were rehabilitated. Thirty standpipes and nine social connections were made for the benefit of refugee camps, host populations, schools and health centers.

In the field of humanitarian response, 720,015,500 FCFA (US$ 1,299,712) was distributed in the form of cash for the benefit of 9,170 beneficiaries in order to stabilise strong arms for work to recover degraded lands, community work, and study conditions for students that received scholarships during 2020.

In everything we do, we recognise that our success depends on trust and collaboration with our partners and donors. That enables us to improve the livelihoods of the most vulnerable communities we serve. We have also forged strong partnerships with the Government, whose support we have at all levels for the implementation of our programmes.