14 Aug 2019

Women’s economic empowerment in emergency contexts – Niger: A Case Study

Report
from CARE
preview
This report, based on research into CARE humanitarian interventions in Niger, analyses whether women’s economic empowerment strategies like community-led savings groups and income-generation activities can represent a way not only to respond to crises, but also to build resilience against them, even in highly fluid contexts.

The report analyses the impact of CARE’s humanitarian interventions in Niger, which targeted women through the establishment of savings and loan groups, income-generation activities and cash distributions. Looking at these activities in two regions of Niger affected by food insecurity and conflict, the report assesses the extent to which women’s economic empowerment is achievable, and whether interventions combining both humanitarian and longer term economic objectives can deliver a level of women’s economic empowerment in addition to humanitarian outcomes. The report concludes that savings groups have been used effectively in Niger to build resilience to shocks and increase protection within crises.

The report was authored by Suzy Madigan, Senior Humanitarian Advisor (Gender & Protection) at CARE International UK.

