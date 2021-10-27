WHO supports the Government of Niger in COVID-19 vaccination roll out with the financial aid of the USAID and other donors

Since March 2021, the Government of Niger has started Covid-19 vaccination roll-out across the country. The first campaign was launched on March 29th, 2021 in Niamey by the Prime Minister and the second campaign was launched on May 4th, 2021 by the Minister of Public Health, Population and Social Affairs, Dr Illiassou MAINASSARA. These campaigns are possible thanks to the vaccines received from bilateral cooperation and the Covax facility.

During the vaccination roll out, the country faced many challenges including the availability of vaccines stocks and the lack of resources to support the operational costs.

To address this situation and in complementarity with the contributions of other partners, the US Government donated 302,400 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines to Niger and provided financial support for the operational costs. The World Health Organization (WHO) is honored to be the recipient of this funding that is be used to support the Government of Niger reach the goal of vaccinating 30% of its total population by December 2021.

On October 20th, 2021, 695,498 people, aged 18 years and over, had received a first dose of (Astrazeneca and Sinopharm), 200,048 people have received the single dose of Johnson and Johnson and 389,119 people are fully vaccinated which represent 1% of the total population fully vaccinated.

Editor:

Aminata KONE OMS/Niger,

Communications consultan

Tel. +227 96 80 05 13

Email: koneam@who.int