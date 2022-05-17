WHO Niger Annual Report 2021 - Summary

During the year 2021, public health and health emergencies remained at the centre of public attention around the world, including in Niger. WHO continued to play a key role while strengthening its accountability towards its partners and the populations that count on it. In its 13th General Programme of Work 2019–2023, WHO has chosen to confront the challenge of improving health around the world, focusing on three strategic priorities : improving universal health coverage; responding to health emergencies; and promoting the health of populations, while placing countries’ needs at the centre of its actions.