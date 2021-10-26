WFP Niger Country Brief, September 2021

In Numbers

1,717 mt* of food distributed

USD 1.6 m* of cash-based transfers made

USD 61.2 m six months (October 2021 to March 2022) net funding requirements.

0.9 million* people assisted In September 2021

Strategic Updates

• WFP is committed to support the Government of Niger for the operationalization of its pledge made during the Food Systems Summit (23 September) to build a sustainable and nutritionsensitive food system to protect Nigeriens from hunger and malnutrition and guarantee conditions for full participation in national production to improve income by 2025.

• Returnees: Since July, the Government is organizing the voluntary return of IDPs to their home villages before the year’s end. WFP is already present in these areas providing assistance to vulnerable households based on vulnerability criteria. However, WFP and partners are collaborating to advocate to develop a Returnee plan with the Government, ensuring that protection, security and social services are in place in full respect of humanitarian principles and existing Nigerien law on IDP management.

• Launch of the elaboration of the new Social and Economic Development Plan (PDES, 2022-2026) by the Ministry of Planning in collaboration with the Resident Coordinator Office. The PDES is the document outlining Government priorities and the main guide for stakeholder contribution to the government’s 5-year vision.

WFP is supporting the plan through the new United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) process.

• The High Commissioner for the 3N initiative (HC3N), with the Dispositif National de Prevention et de Gestion des Catastrophes et Crises Alimentaires (DNPGCA), launched a series of workshops to capitalize on experiences from the 2016-2020 HC3N action plan to inform the 2021-2025 HC3N action plan. WFP supports this process by sharing its good practices and lessons learned regarding emergency response, resilience building and adaptive social protection programmes.