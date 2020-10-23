WFP Niger Country Brief, September 2020

In Numbers

9,534 mt of food assistance distributed in August

USD 4.8 m cash-based transfers made in August

USD 42.1 m six months net funding requirements (October 2020 – March 2021)

1,354,430 people assisted in August

Operational Updates

• The third monthly distribution of the WFP 2020 lean season response in the framework of the government’s Plan de Soutien, was completed on 9 September, reaching 855,935 beneficiaries.

• On 2 September, the Government of Niger, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a Note Verbale imposing military escorts for all diplomatic and international organisations’ travels outside the boundaries of major cities throughout the country. Although WFP operations are not suspended, this measure is preventing WFP from accessing its project sites and ensuring adequate coordination and supervision of ongoing activities. Although WFP has made additional operational adjustments through remote monitoring, using third-party partners and using the government’s technical services to continue delivering assistance, WFP’s operational capacity will be affected if the ban is prolonged.

• WFP and the government High Commission for the 3N Initiative “Nigerians Nourish Nigerians” (HC3N) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and workplan covering the period from September to December 2020. A 2021-2024 MoU will be available once consultations between HC3N, relevant ministries, and WFP are completed later this year.

• WFP Niger has finalised its emergency response strategy to assist flood victims in all regions of the country in close collaboration with the Government and partners. WFP plans to target approximately 260,000 beneficiaries with three months of assistance through unconditional food and cash assistance. The strategy will evolve in line with the situation on the ground. WFP will use available resources to organize an immediate first round of distributions but will need additional funds for the reimbursement of the internal loan and for the next two rounds of distributions.

• As part of the government-led COVID-19 response, WFP is supporting the scale up of the National Adaptative Social Protection (ASP) programme. In partnership with the Government, World Bank, and UNICEF, WFP has provided cash assistance to 8,550 households affected by the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 in the Tahoua region in September. WFP has reached 60,000 people so far through the ASP programme and aims to assist a total of 670,000 beneficiaries in the coming weeks through additional pledged funding.

• On 23 September, the Government of Niger, WFP, UNICEF, and UNFPA officially launched the joint programme "Breaking Barriers for Girls’ Education" for the promotion of quality education in Niger, and to encourage a return to school for children outside the education system. This programme will reach a total of 94,450 beneficiaries in the regions of Diffa, Tahoua and Tillabéri.