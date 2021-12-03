WFP Niger Country Brief, October 2021

In Numbers

1,717 mt* of food distributed

USD 1.6 m* of cash-based transfers made

USD 70 m six months (November 2021 to April 2022) net funding requirements.

0.9 million* people assisted In October 2021

Strategic Updates

• On 22 October, WFP Country Director Mr. Jean-Noel Gentile was officially accredited by the Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation as the new WFP Representative in the Republic of Niger.

• Looming food crisis: 2022 food and nutrition needs are expected to be higher compared to 2021, as preliminary findings show that the agro-pastoral campaign resulted in significant production deficits mainly due drought and insecurity. WFP is following up closely with the Government and partners to finalize the Cadre Harmonisé and the final crop evaluation in November and coordinate the planning of the response and fund mobilization.

• As per the government’s pledge during the September Food Systems Summit, WFP is following up with the Government to assist with the operationalization of the plan to build sustainable and nutrition-sensitive food systems.

• Returnee situation in Diffa: 239 villages were identified for the second phase. WFP and partners are collaborating to clarify the unified approach and advocating to ensure that protection, security, and essential services are in place to ensure a return process in full respect of humanitarian principles.

• Under the coordination of the UN Resident Coordinator Office (RCO) in Niger, WFP is supporting the elaboration of the Social and Economic Development Plan (PDES 2022-2026) by the Ministry of Planning through the finalization of the new United Nations Common Country Assessment (CCA) and Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) process.

Operational Updates • Flooding: Latest figures from 4 October show that more than 250,000 people were affected, 77 people lost their lives, and 7,326 hectares of cropland were devastated. The Government has a 50 percent gap in their assistance capacity. WFP developed a plan targeting 200,000 beneficiaries with three-months of assistance.

Through internal lending mechanisms, WFP secured USD 1.5 million to kickstart the distribution plan for 130,000 people, but urgent funding is required to cover the gap.

• WFP school feeding activities resumed following the reopening of schools on 4 October, with assistance being given to 1,581 schools across the country (250,000 students), plus 27,000 girls benefitting from cash school grants.