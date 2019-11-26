WFP Niger Country Brief, October 2019

In Numbers

2,518 mt of food assistance distributed in September

US$ 0.73 m cash-based transfers in September

US$ 51 m six months (November 2019 - April 2020) net funding requirements

1.4 m people assisted from January to September

Strategic Updates

• In October, the National Security Council imposed military escorts for humanitarian missions in certain areas due to rising security concerns. Despite strong advocacy from the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) against this restrictive measure, all partners’ operations were affected. WFP suspended 23 missions across Diffa, Tillabery, Tahoua and Agadez regions and was consequently unable to reach 167,600 people in October. By early November access without military escorts was restored in Diffa and Tahoua regions but is maintained in Tillabery.

• Niger welcomed a delegation of staff of Representatives and Senators of the US Congress, accompanied by the head of WFP’s liaison office in Washington, USAID representatives from Washington and Dakar offices as well as the UN Foundation and the WFP-USA organisation. The delegation assessed WFP’s integrated resilience-building approach in project sites of the Maradi region and met with line Ministries and the Prime Minister, and development and humanitarian partners to discuss US support to Niger’s food security efforts and possible synergies around systematizing resilience building efforts, further embedding them in national strategies.

• On 29 October, WFP and the World Bank signed a countrylevel agreement articulating a joint vision to support the setup of a national Adaptive Social Protection system in Niger.

Operational Updates

Crisis Response

• Flooding by the Komadougou River caused casualties and damage in the Southeastern Diffa region: over 100 ha of rice fields and over 500 ha of vegetable crops were drowned, and 45,600 people affected by 18 October. WFP responded to the regional administration’s appeal, with unconditional cash transfers to 5,495 people displaced by the flooding for a total value of USD25,000. Other organizations covered the needs for shelter and hygiene kits. Due to military escort requirements for humanitarian missions, WFP could only assist flood-affected population seeking refuge in Diffa town this month.

Food Security Cluster

• The Food Security Cluster carried out a first estimation of people in Niger that will be needing food assistance in 2020 and presented its estimation at a Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) workshop. Needs are expected to be higher next year.