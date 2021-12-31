WFP Niger Country Brief, November 2021

In Numbers

6,577 mt* of food distributed

USD 0.8 m * of cash-based transfers made

USD 73.7 m six months (December 2021 to May 2022) net funding requirements

0.9 million* people assisted In November 2021

Strategic Updates

• Looming food crisis: Following the results of the November Cadre Harmonisé and of the joint crop assessment mission conducted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Environment, WFP, FAO and CILSS (inter-state committee for drought control in the Sahel), the Government elaborated an emergency response plan of over USD 280 million, which will be implemented between November 2021 and March 2022 with the assistance of WFP and partners. The emergency response plan will be followed by another plan to cover the needs until October 2022. WFP is coordinating with the Dispositif National de Prévention et de Gestion des catastrophes et Crises Alimentaires (DNPGCA) a fast and effective response to reach the most vulnerable people. Early confirmation of funds will be critical to ensure an effective and coordinated response to these unprecedent needs. If no action is taken immediately, the situation will deteriorate further and become more complex with difficult access to food, massive displacement of affected populations and high food prices.

• Due to insufficient funding, WFP Niger was only able to assist 632,000 people (317,833 females and 314,167 males) out of the 1.2 million planned during the lean season. Furthermore, WFP had to reduce the ration size for all the components of its crisis response: food rations were reduced by 20 percent from May and 30 percent from October onwards.

• As part of the UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF)’s support to anticipatory-action (AA) interventions in Niger, WFP,

OCHA and FAO conducted a joint mission in Niger from 17 to 23 November to support the review and finalize the three UN organizations’ joint proposal on drought impact mitigation for the upcoming 2022 rainy season.

• WFP and the World Bank are currently renewing their memorandum of understanding (MOU) for 2022-2024. In addition to continuing collaboration on the adaptive social protection (ASP) system, this MOU will be multi-sectorial, with collaboration in the areas of resilience, nutrition, education and the humanitariandevelopment-peace (HDP) nexus.

• Due to insecurity, over 493 schools in Tillabery region remained closed in 2021, representing more than 23 percent of total schools in the region and disrupting the studies of more than 53,500 students. Only 9,800 IDPs students have restarted their studies as of November. The Ministries of Education and Security are planning to urgently address this situation. Two schools under WFP’s school feeding programme, where 140 students were enrolled (53 girls and 87 boys) in the commune of Tondikwindi (Tillabery region), did not reopen at the start of the school year in October 2021.