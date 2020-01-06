WFP Niger Country Brief, November 2019

In Numbers

1,684 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 250,993 cash-based transfers made

US$ 59 m six months (December 2019 – May 2020) net funding requirements

438,568 people assisted in November 2019

Operational Updates

• WFP’s Executive Board approved Niger’s first Country Strategic Plan (CSP 2020-2024), which outlines how WFP will cooperate with the Government and partners to contribute to the Sustainable Development Agenda over the next five years. By the end of 2024, it is foreseen that WFP will have provided an assistance to over 5.5 million vulnerable people in Niger through humanitarian and development interventions, with a total budget of USD 1.06 billion.

• WFP and the Government of Niger participated in three side events of WFP’s Executive Board: “Moving forward in partnership: Promoting an integrated school health and nutrition package”, presenting joint activities by WFP,

UNICEF and UNFPA in Chad and Niger; "Improving Diets and Nutrition in Niger and Mali"; and “WFP and Partners Operationalizing Integrated Resilience Packages in the Sahel: Progress, Challenges and Opportunities”.

• WFP signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Niger's National Mechanism for the Prevention and Management of Food Crises (DNPGCA), to improve emergency response coordination.

• Niger’s Transitional Plan for the Education and Training Sector 2020-2022 (PTSEF), which was co-signed by WFP, was adopted by the Government in November. Replacing the existing ten-year plan (2012-2022), the new plan aims at improving coordination among education actors and further strengthen capacities of the Government.

Crisis Response

• Following a decision to relocate Malian refugees from Tabarey Barey and Mangaizé camps to more urban settings in Ouallam and Ayérou by the end of the year, WFP is closely coordinating with the Government and UNHCR to ensure assistance is provided continuously throughout this operation.

• In early November, the Government lifted the military escort obligation the National Security Council imposed for humanitarian missions in Diffa and Tahoua due to rising security concerns. This enabled WFP to resume its operations in these regions and reach over 150,000 people who could not be assisted in October. However, armed escorts still apply to most of the UN and NGOs’ missions in Tillabéry, where WFP has not been able to reach some 18,000 people in need of food and nutrition assistance since October 2019.