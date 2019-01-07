07 Jan 2019

WFP Niger Country Brief, November 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Nov 2018
preview
Download PDF (483.26 KB)

In Numbers

US$ 364,037 cash based transfers made

US$ 82 m six months (December 2018 to May 2019) net funding requirements

675,930 people assisted in November 2018

Operational Updates

• In November, WFP provided food assistance to 675,930 people, of whom 239,380 people received cash assistance. In addition, 27,800 children aged 6-23 months and 26,981 pregnant and lactating women received treatment for moderate acute malnutrition. A total of 142,596 children benefited from hot meals in school canteens.

• In collaboration with the non-governmental organization Danish Refugees Council, WFP also provided assistance to 3,080 Chadian refugees hosted at the Kourchi Koura site in the commune of Nguigmi in the Diffa region. Each household received monthly food rations during the month of November.

• In the Tillabery region, the communes of Banibangou and Inatès, bordering Mali, recorded a peak in the number of internally displaced persons. WFP supported 37,163 beneficiaries and 2,591 children aged 6-23 months between 22 November to 2 December 2018 through the Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM).

• So far in 2018, WFP provided food assistance to 53,557 beneficiaries under the RRM, through the distribution of 2,488 mt of food. Due to the insecurity and the displacement of conflict-affected populations, WFP will increase the number of people to assist under the RRM to 76,000 people in 2019 in the Diffa, Tahoua and Tillabéry regions.

• UNHAS prepared the ground for humanitarian helicopter flights into the above-mentioned area at the border with Mali. Several landing areas were identified and secured. Flight rotations are expected to start in December 2018.

• November was marked by the effective start of food assistance for assets (FFA) in targeted regions and in the municipalities that benefit from the scaling up of resilience activities in line with the Government’s plan.

• A total of 11,592 Malian refugees residing in Tahoua’s Refugee Reception Area were also assisted through FFA activities.

