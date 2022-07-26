WFP Niger Country Brief, May 2022

In Numbers

1,908,899* people assisted in May 2022 803,966 through crisis response 1,104,933 through resilience building

USD 82.5 m six-month (June - November 2022) net funding requirement.

5,611 mt of food assistance distributed USD 4.5 million cash-based transfers made

Strategic Updates

• On 17 May, the Government, Humanitarian Country Team, and donors held a joint meeting to discuss the food security situation and lean season response. WFP provided an update on its emergency operations, which have been scaled-up in 2022 to reach 2 million people. However, due to resourcing constraints, 1.5 million people were prioritized for emergency assistance in 2022 with reduced rations. Without confirmation of additional resources, there is a risk that 700,000 out of the 4.4 million acutely food insecure people in Niger will not receive any form of assistance during the lean season.

• In response to the food insecurity crisis, the Government has elaborated a National Support Plan (with an estimated budget of USD 481 million), aiming to reach the most vulnerable households in 2022. The Government estimates that as of the end of May, the lean season component of this plan is only funded at 50% inclusive of contributions to the Support Plan from partners like WFP.

• WFP and UNICEF held a joint workshop on 31 May to discuss the strengthening of the partnership between the two agencies, particularly in the pillars of malnutrition, social protection, school health and nutrition, and resilience. A report is being prepared on the technical way forward.

Operational Updates

• WFP reached over 800,000 beneficiaries in May with emergency assistance. Rations were reduced to 65% of the planned full ration for most categories of beneficiaries due to resource constraints, late confirmation of funding and supply chain challenges. Thanks to the recent confirmation of additional funding, WFP is planning to scale up its emergency assistance to reach 1.3 million people in June 2022.

• As part of the scale-up of nutrition activities, WFP has identified 66 additional villages in Diffa region where the Global Acute Malnutrition rate is beyond the WHO emergency threshold of 15 percent to set up learning and nutrition rehabilitation centers (FARNs). Through FARNs, WFP will facilitate the screening of children to detect malnutrition, hold cooking demonstrations and awarenessraising sessions to improve child and maternal feeding practices, hygiene and nutrition.

• Réponse à la crise alimentaire au centre Sahel (CRIALCES): between 9 - 20 May, as part of the 5 th CRIACLES distribution, WFP assisted over 17,063 beneficiaries through value vouchers in the regions of Tahoua and Tillabéri.

• WFP continued providing hot meals to 279,000 children in 1,586 schools (including 58,711 students in 276 schools as part of emergency school feeding) and cash assistance to 30,700 adolescent girls to incentive school attendance.

• Between January and May, WFP reached over 951,800 people through Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) activities and rehabilitated over 44,000 hectares of land, almost 20% more hectares than in whole of 2021.