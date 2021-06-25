WFP Niger Country Brief, May 2021

In Numbers

2,760 mt* of food assistance distributed

USD 2.39 m* of cash-based transfers made

USD 94 m six months (June-November 2021) net funding requirements.

1.03 million* people assisted in May 2021

Strategic Updates

• Together with other partners, WFP supported the Government on the development of the three-year action plan for Nexus operationalization, validated in May. WFP is providing financial and technical support to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and to the other line ministries involved in the tripartite technical committee on the nexus.

• Under the leadership of the UN Resident Coordinator, WFP took part in the consultations organized with the Government and key stakeholders on key thematic areas to support the elaboration of the new Common Country Assessment (CCA) and UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF). The dialogue has identified root causes of conflict, challenges, and bottleneck which undermines economic and social development of Niger and proposed alternatives approaches. The results of this consultation will be used for the formulation of the new UNSDCF.

Operational Updates

• A Note Verbale on access was issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 10 May, overruling the one issued on 2 September which restricted access outside of all main city limits for international organizations unless accompanied by a military escort. The new Note Verbale establishes that regional and departmental authorities will determine whether armed escorts are needed. WFP resumed field missions in compliance with the new terms. However, humanitarian access remains an issue of concern, as was already the case before September 2020.

• The security situation continues to be volatile. In Tillabéri, some attacks by non-State armed groups (NSAGs) caused the displacement of some 24,000 people in May. Following an attack in Diffa city on 28 May, all UN missions to Diffa were suspended for two weeks. In Maradi and Tahoua regions, persistent attacks, killings and kidnappings were recorded, especially in the villages close to the borders with Nigeria and Mali respectively. WFP is providing emergency assistance to the displaced people.

• WFP is implementing the pastoral lean season response (April to June) and is preparing the agricultural one (June to August).

The March 2021 Cadre Harmonisé (CH) identified a total of 2.3 million people in need during the lean season. Due to funding gaps, WFP downsized its implementation plan target to some 680,000 people (instead of 1.3 million initially planned in its needs-based plan) to be reached with unconditional assistance.

The overall beneficiaries targeted by WFP, the Government and Food Security NGOs are now estimated at 1.8 million people, with a gap of at least 500,000 people in need of assistance that cannot be reached due to funding constraints.

• School Feeding: During May, WFP reached 250,000 students (51 percent boys and 49 percent girls) in 1,581 schools in Niger, including with USD 1.2 million in direct cash transfer to 1,376 schools (targeting 220,000 children) to allow the purchase of 1,500 mt of food locally; and 169 mt of food delivered by WFP to 205 schools ( targeting 30,000 children).

• Nutrition: in May, WFP reached almost 108,000 beneficiaries with supplementary feeding for the treatment and prevention of malnutrition. WFP participated in an equipment handover ceremony organized by its partner GRET on 26 May, as part of the implementation of the Réponse à la Crise ALimentaire au Centre Sahel (CRIALCES) aimed at strengthening local producers’ capacities to produce fortified food.

• Food assistance for assets (FFA): WFP renewed its agreements with the Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Hydraulics, and with Universities for the technical monitoring and validation of FFA activities. During the lean season, WFP is targeting 500,000 beneficiaries of FFA activities with unconditional food assistance in the form of in-kind or cash-based transfers, to preserve gains obtained so far in vulnerable areas targeted through the resilience package.

• WFP and GIZ are kickstarting a collaboration to strengthen resilience in Tahoua and Zinder through integrated packages of interventions.

• WFP is further strengthening the collaboration with the other Rome-Based Agencies (RBAs) through a three-year (2021-2023) project called "Joint Sahel Programme in response to the Challenges of Climate Change, Conflict and Development (SD3C)", with IFAD. The project aims at strengthening the resilience and improving the economic integration of smallholder producers.

• A joint mission carried out by WFP and the Ministry of Community Development in Maradi and Zinder from 24 to 28 May to oversee resilience activities, found that the absence of WFP from the field sites for eight months due to access constraints, caused in certain sites a sub-standard quality of activities implementation and monitoring. The mission discussed with key stakeholders and formulated recommendations on how to improve the monitoring system, the appropriation at all levels, and how to leverage on the results achieved for the scaling up.

• Cash-Based Transfers: WFP, is working with the Government and partners on the revision of cash transfer values according to the Minimum Expenditure Basket which may be used for the 2022 cash-based responses.