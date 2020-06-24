WFP Niger Country Brief, May 2020

In Numbers *

Most of the March distributions were carried out between mid-April and early-May 2020 due to delays related to programmatic adjustments linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

4,677 mt of food assistance distributed in March

USD 938,162 cash-based transfers made in March

667,546 people assisted in March 2020

USD 64 m six months net funding requirements (June - November 2020)

Strategic Updates

• The state of emergency in Niger, enacted as a response to the COVID-19 emergency, is active until 11 July 2020. The Government of Niger has gradually lifted some restrictions that were in place to limit the propagation of the virus. Between 13 and 15 May, the Government lifted the curfew and sanitary cordon around Niamey and authorized the re-opening of places of worship. 0n 25 May, the Government also lifted the ban on the organization of seminars and workshops and the restriction on the number of government employees present at service and announced the return to normal working hours.

• A joint analysis on the impact of COVID-19 on food security in Niger was finalized by a technical working group composed of government institutions, international organizations and donors, under the lead of the National Mechanism for Food Crisis Management (DNPGCA) and with significant technical support from WFP. The results indicate that 4.2 million people are currently prone to the socio-economic effects of COVID-19 (April-May 2020), and 5.6 million are projected to be affected during the period from June to August 2020.

This estimate includes severely food insecure populations identified by the March 2020 Cadre Harmonisé (IPC Phase 3 or above) for the period April-May (1.6 million people) and the period June-August 2020 (2 million people). In addition, 2.9 million fewer vulnerable people, who were not identified as severely food insecure by the Cadre Harmonisé, are estimated to be affected by the impact of COVID-19 as well. This analysis informed the Government’s revision of the “Plan de Soutien” and is part of a live document subject to update according to how the situation progresses.

• The Government of Niger is reviewing the joint note to scale up the national Adaptive Social Protection (ASP) programme for vulnerable households as part of the response to COVID-19. In the framework of the ASP, WFP will continue to operate under its Country Strategic Plan (CSP), whose activities are considered to be a pertinent response to the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable households. The ASP is also aligned with WFP’s ongoing and planned assistance programmes during the lean season and post-lean season. WFP, UNICEF, World Bank and other partners will continue to cooperate and advocate for additional resources to implement the ASP programme.

• On 28 May, the WFP Niger Country Director and the German Ambassador to Niger hosted a press conference (respecting all COVID-19 distancing requirements), as part of the visibility of Germany's recent €24 million contribution to support the sustainable improvement of livelihoods and food security in Niger. The press conference was broadcasted on various national and international channels, and a press release was disseminated in the local print media.

• WFP Global Air Services as part of the Global Humanitarian Response Plan:

The Government of Niger officially authorized the opening of the humanitarian corridor between Niger and Ghana under the WFP Global Aviation Service on 6 May, allowing disembarking of passengers in the capital Niamey on 20 and 24 May, with mandatory COVID-19 testing and 14-day hotel quarantine at passenger agency expense, for all arrivals. However, since 5 out of 25 disembarking passengers tested positive for COVID-19 on 24 May (no passengers disembarked on 20 May), the Government has withdrawn its authorization for passengers to disembark in Niger, as a precautionary measure.

A technical group made of the Ministry of Health, WFP, OCHA and WHO, under the lead of the Humanitarian Coordinator, is developing a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) indicating measures to be put in place to allow passengers to disembark. Until the SOP is finalized by the technical group and approved by the Government, passengers cannot disembark in Niger. Flights will still be authorized to land to pick up passengers leaving Niger for other destinations.