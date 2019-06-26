WFP Niger Country Brief, May 2019

In Numbers

3,148 mt of food assistance distributed in April

US$ 459,605 cash-based transfers made in April

US$ 44 m six months (June-November 2019) net funding requirements

571,529 people assisted in April

Strategic Updates

• A deterioration of the security situation affected humanitarian access in the Northern departments of Tillabéri region in May. Following attacks by nonState armed groups (NSAG) in Northern Tillaberi, local authorities decided to oblige humanitarian actors to use military escorts for any humanitarian missions as risk mitigation measures. WFP, as part of the Humanitarian Country Team, decided to put assistance on hold until a better solution is found.

The suspension lasted for three weeks. Missions resumed after intense negotiations efforts with the Government.

• The Government’s lean season response plan foresees assistance to 1.17 million people from June to August 2019. WFP will focus its assistance on conflict-affected areas along the borders with Mali, Burkina Faso and Diffa, targeting the most vulnerable people (Cadre Harmonisé Phase 3 and 4).

Accordingly, in addition to its ongoing assistance to refugees, internally displaced persons (IDPs) and host communities, WFP will target 205,000 people or 20 percent of the Government’s plan.