WFP Niger Country Brief, March 2022

In Numbers

2.2 million(*) people assisted in March 2022

• 873,000 through crisis response

• 1,380,000 through resilience building

USD 75 million six-month (April-September 2022) net funding requirements.

4,800 metric tons(*) of food assistance distributed USD 4,6 million cash-based transfers made

(*) Preliminary figures

Strategic Updates

• The March 2022 Cadre Harmonisé (CH) results revealed an alarming food and nutritional security situation in Niger where 3.3 million people face acute severe food insecurity (phase 3 and 4), representing 13 percent of the total population and about 90% compared to the same period last year. A further deterioration of the situation is anticipated in June to August as 4.4 million people, or more than 17 percent of the population, are projected to face acute severe food insecurity with two departments in emergency (phase 4). The gravity of the situation has triggered a notable increase in negative coping strategies such as the consumption of less expensive but less preferred food, the reduction in the number of meals per day, or even the selling of houses and last female animals.

• The Government’s response plan (‘Plan de Soutien’) which was launched in mid-February has been adjusted to reflect the Cadre Harmonisé results of March with 4.4 million targeted to be assisted during the lean season. The budget devised for the response rose from USD 481 million to USD 502 million.

• A third budget revision to WFP’s Country Strategic Plan was approved in March 2022. The budget revision increased the number of beneficiaries under crisis response and food assistance for assets (FFA) activities by 170 percent and 77 percent respectively.

• Led by the imperative to urgently respond to the crisis, the Food Security Cluster (FSC) and the Food Crisis Unit (Cellule Crises Alimentaires - CCA) as of March, now convene bimonthly meetings to improve coordination for lean season planning and response.

• Lastly, the elaboration of the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework is underway in support of the Government’sEconomic and Social Development Plan (PDES).