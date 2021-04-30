WFP Niger Country Brief, March 2021

In Numbers

7,187 mt of food assistance distributed*

USD 11.8 m of cash-based transfers made*

USD 105.4 m six months (April – September 2021) net funding requirements.

923,162 people* assisted in January 2021

Strategic Updates

• WFP continues to work on scaling-up its resilience building activities, in partnership with the Government, NGOs and other UN agencies. On 17 March, a USAID mission visited the village Garin Kaka site, where WFP and CARE/Hamzari are jointly implementing resilience building activities in the framework of the Resilience in the Sahel Enhanced (RISE II) partnership. On 18-21 March, a BMZ mission visited joint WFP-UNICEF resilience sites, as well as the food fortification and transformations units in Maradi. On 30 March, a joint WFP, GRET and MISOLA mission visited the food fortification units in Maradi linked to INTPA-funded project Response a la Crise Alimentaire au Centre Sahel (CRIALCES) project, with the objective of presenting the project to the regional, departmental and municipal authorities of Tillabéri, who also took part in the mission.

• On 29 March, WFP handed over the National Laboratory of Public Health and Expertise (LANSPEX) in the framework of the food fortification activities (FOPAT) to the Government.

The handover ceremony was attended by partners and donors such as Monaco and INTPA, who are financing the project.

• WFP, in close collaboration with UNICEF and the World Bank, finalized a note outlining their Adaptive Social Protection (ASP) vision, which should form part of the new strategy of the Dispositif National de Prevention et Gestion des Crises Alimentaires (DNPGCA). The new strategy aims to reinforce coordination and ensure more coherence in the response, and strengthen the social protection system through the consolidation and scale up of existing activities.

• WFP is providing financial and technical support to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs who is leading working groups of the Comité Technique Tripartite Nexus Urgence et Dévéloppement (CTTNUD). WFP is also supporting the advocacy and coordination efforts promoted by the CTTNUD at national and sub-national levels. WFP played a key role in the development of the Nexus operationalization action plan, currently under review at government level