WFP Niger Country Brief, March 2019

In Numbers

3,874 mt of food distributed

US$ 2 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 48 m six months (April – September 2019) net funding requirements, representing 48.5 % of total

908,131 people assisted in March 2019

Strategic Updates

• In March, WFP participated in the United Nations Country Team (UNCT) heads of Agencies retreat to discuss UN Reform implications for Niger, define programmatic and operational activities for the upcoming year, the 2019-2021 United Nations Development Assistance Framework (UNDAF), as well as ways towards the achievement, together with the Government, of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Niger. WFP assumes the lead and co-lead of several working groups: The Inter-Agency Technical Committee (CTIA), with a multisectoral integration role, the UN Communications Group (UNCG), supporting the achievement of one voice for “One UN”, as well as the Resilience Working Group (under Result 1 of UNDAF).

• The newly approved UNDAF for Niger has been developed in a participatory manner and is based on the national development priorities outlined in the 2017-2021 Economic and Social Development Plan (PDES), as well as lessons learned from UNDAF 2014-2018, among others. It comprises three domains (Resilience, Governance-Peace-Security, Social and Demographic Development) that aim to achieve five results.

The joint vision of the United Nations System towards the achievement of the SDGs integrates development and humanitarian aspects and aims towards peace and security, the reduction of poverty, gender disparities and inequalities as well as the reduction of vulnerabilities to the effects of climate change and food and nutrition insecurity, taking into account the migration and security challenges at the borders.

Operational Updates

Crisis Response

• In March, attacks by non-State armed groups peaked in the Diffa region. Overall, 21 attacks against civilians and military forces were registered, resulting in the loss of lives of 88 civilians. Four WFP beneficiaries taking part in food assistance for assets (FFA) activities were among the casualties. WFP decided to provide food assistance to the affected communities to preempt any potential risks for its beneficiaries and partners. The attacks also triggered significant population movements. More than 15,300 people were displaced, most of whom arrived in Awaridi, a village near Diffa, and in Kindjandi. WFP participated in joint needs assessments and began distributing food rations (covering 10 days) from its contingency stocks.