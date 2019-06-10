10 Jun 2019

WFP Niger Country Brief, March 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Mar 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (241.05 KB)

In Numbers

3,874 mt of food distributed

US$ 2 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 48 m six months (April – September 2019) net funding requirements, representing 48.5 % of total

908,131 people assisted in March 2019

Strategic Updates

• In March, WFP participated in the United Nations Country Team (UNCT) heads of Agencies retreat to discuss UN Reform implications for Niger, define programmatic and operational activities for the upcoming year, the 2019-2021 United Nations Development Assistance Framework (UNDAF), as well as ways towards the achievement, together with the Government, of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Niger. WFP assumes the lead and co-lead of several working groups: The Inter-Agency Technical Committee (CTIA), with a multisectoral integration role, the UN Communications Group (UNCG), supporting the achievement of one voice for “One UN”, as well as the Resilience Working Group (under Result 1 of UNDAF).

• The newly approved UNDAF for Niger has been developed in a participatory manner and is based on the national development priorities outlined in the 2017-2021 Economic and Social Development Plan (PDES), as well as lessons learned from UNDAF 2014-2018, among others. It comprises three domains (Resilience, Governance-Peace-Security, Social and Demographic Development) that aim to achieve five results.

The joint vision of the United Nations System towards the achievement of the SDGs integrates development and humanitarian aspects and aims towards peace and security, the reduction of poverty, gender disparities and inequalities as well as the reduction of vulnerabilities to the effects of climate change and food and nutrition insecurity, taking into account the migration and security challenges at the borders.

Operational Updates

Crisis Response

• In March, attacks by non-State armed groups peaked in the Diffa region. Overall, 21 attacks against civilians and military forces were registered, resulting in the loss of lives of 88 civilians. Four WFP beneficiaries taking part in food assistance for assets (FFA) activities were among the casualties. WFP decided to provide food assistance to the affected communities to preempt any potential risks for its beneficiaries and partners. The attacks also triggered significant population movements. More than 15,300 people were displaced, most of whom arrived in Awaridi, a village near Diffa, and in Kindjandi. WFP participated in joint needs assessments and began distributing food rations (covering 10 days) from its contingency stocks.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.